Black Rock Coffee Bar Adds Another Store in Houston, Texas

Portland, Oregon, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland, Ore., Feb. 8, 2023 – Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national coffee chain that was founded in Portland, Oregon, is laser focused on its rapid growth in the state of Texas. The popular boutique coffee chain has announced it will open a new store in the Memorial area of Houston on Friday, February 10th.

Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, this new Black Rock Coffee Bar store is located at 901 Dairy Ashford Road. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on February 10th at this new store.

“We love Texas,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We want to be in markets where we think the culture, community, people and their families fit with our brand -- and Houston is that for us. We are thrilled to have a presence in one of the most popular neighborhoods in Houston and we look forward to developing strong connections with this thriving community.”

With nearly 120 stores across seven states, this is Black Rock Coffee Bar’s eighth store in Houston and 18th in Texas.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

