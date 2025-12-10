Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion in Phoenix with Two New Locations

Scottsdale, AZ, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee company known for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and popular Fuel® energy drinks, is expanding its footprint in the Valley with two new locations opening this week.

The first store, located at 2120 N McQueen Rd, will officially open on Friday, December 12. A Glendale location at 5250 W Bell Rd will follow on Monday, December 15. Guests can enjoy $2 medium drinks all day at both locations on their opening days, with the celebration continuing throughout the week with a lineup of promotions including exclusive sticker giveaways, $2 off Fuel energy drinks, and T-shirt giveaways. With these openings, Black Rock’s Phoenix presence grows to 52 locations, underscoring the brand’s steady expansion throughout the Valley.

“We're grateful for the communities who have already welcomed us in Phoenix and look forward to continued growth in the area,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “These new neighborhoods bring a warmth and energy that align perfectly with our brand, and we’re excited to welcome our new neighbors with great drinks and genuine hospitality.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can indulge in winter menu favorites like the Peppermint Bark Blondie, White Chocolate Milano Breve, and Tangerine, Strawberry, Pomegranate Fuel energy drink. Whether imbibed hot, iced, or blended, these seasonal drinks are crafted to capture the festive flavors of the season.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/ and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 175 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

