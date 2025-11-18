Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands Footprint in San Diego Metro with Mission Bay Location

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar is bringing its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and flavorful Fuel energy drinks to a new location in San Diego, opening Friday, November 21. This new location comes off the heels of the brand’s recent grand opening in Vista.

The brand’s 5th Southern California location, located at 2669 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109, will kick off with a full week of promotions to celebrate:

Nov. 21: Free 16-ounce drinks

Nov. 22: Buy-one-get-one drinks

Nov. 23: Free limited edition California state sticker (while supplies last)

Nov. 24: 50% off any food item

Nov. 25: Free T-shirt with purchase (while supplies last)

Nov. 26: $2 off any size drink

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in California and to bring the Black Rock experience to even more neighborhoods across the San Diego area,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Each new store represents an opportunity to connect with the community and share our passion for great coffee and exceptional service.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can indulge in festive winter menu favorites like the Peppermint Bark Blondie, White Chocolate Milano Breve and Tangerine Strawberry Pomegranate Fuel. Whether imbibed hot, iced, or blended, these seasonal drinks are crafted to capture the flavors of the season.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/ and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

