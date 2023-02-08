Physicians' Education Resource Announces 40th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference Scheduled for March 2-5, 2023

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), a top educational resource for health care professionals across all specialties to advance patient care, today announced it will host its 40th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference® at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, March 2-5, 2023. This interactive, in-person-only conference will bring together surgical, medical and radiation oncologists to explore advanced strategies that have changed the landscape and expanded the arsenal of available breast cancer treatments.



This year, the Miami Breast Cancer Conference® will introduce a molecular tumor board session during the World-Class Tumor Board, radiation oncology and nursing tracks, and a poster walk with the program co-chairs and planning committee. The conference will also feature two multidisciplinary meet-the-expert sessions with discussions of challenging cases and lively debates.

“Our conference has served as the go-to venue for health care experts and professionals to gather and share vital knowledge about breast cancer treatment advancements,” said Jim Palatine, president of PER®. “Continuing that proud tradition, our 40th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference® is a testament to our longstanding commitment to meeting health care professionals’ educational needs with practice-focused knowledge and high-quality management strategies to improve patient outcomes.”

To learn more about the conference, its credit designation and to register to attend, please visit the 40th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference® website.

This conference is supported by educational grants from AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Eisai Inc., Exact Sciences, GE Healthcare, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Menarini-Stemline, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Pfizer Inc.

About Physicians' Education Resource®

Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®) is committed to advancing patient care through professional education. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing (CBRN), PER® is the educational resource of choice for live and online activities for healthcare professionals across all specialties. Based on identified needs and practice gaps, PER® provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management. Activities may also include topics on emerging strategies currently under investigation, supportive care, diagnosis and staging, prevention, screening and early detection, and practice management.

PER® plans, develops, implements and evaluates educational activities using a wide variety of formats targeted to the needs of the healthcare providers we serve. Our CME/CE-certified activities enable health care provider, including physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and pharmacists, to remain current and responsive to advances in medical care, from diagnosis through treatment, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.

