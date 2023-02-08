New York, USA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acinetobacter Infections Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis: 25+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

Increasing incidence rate of hospital-acquired bacterial infections and the introduction of novel therapeutics that are safe and highly effective are the primary factors that are driving the market growth. This has led several companies to develop innovative therapies for the treatment of Acinetobacter Infections, including Entasis Therapeutics, Qpex Therapeutics, Brii Biosciences, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Spero Therapeutics, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline Insight – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Acinetobacter infections therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Acinetobacter infections pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Acinetobacter infections pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 27+ pipeline therapies for Acinetobacter infections treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Acinetobacter infections treatment. Key Acinetobacter infections companies such as Entasis Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, Omnix Medical, ABAC Therapeutics, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, TAXIS Pharmaceutical, Vaxdyn, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), Debiopharm, Idorsia, Telum Therapeutics, Bioharmony Therapeutics, Destiny Pharma, BioVersys, Hoffmann-La Roche, SuperTrans Medical, Agile Biotics, Qpex Biopharma, Antabio, Nosopharm, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Brii Biosciences, and others are evaluating novel Acinetobacter infections drug candidates to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel Acinetobacter infections drug candidates to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Acinetobacter infections pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Sulbactam-durlobactam, SPR206, OMN 7, ESKAPE Pathogens bacteriophages, TP-102, VNRX-5113, VXD-001, Debio1454, TP-6076, BH02, XF-73, BV100, AcinetoVax, RG6006, ​OMNIvance, PBP inhibitors, NOSO-2G, AR-401, BRII-693, and others.

In December 2022, Brii Biosciences Limited announced progress against its strategic clinical development priorities, including various updates across its pipeline of infectious disease and central nervous system disease candidates. BRII-693 has a highly differentiated safety and efficacy profile to address the most difficult-to-treat Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections resistant to carbapenem. Brii Bio plans to submit a pre-IND to the China NMPA in the first quarter of 2023.

In November 2022, Innoviva, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for Priority Review the new drug application (NDA) for SUL-DUR, an investigational drug for the treatment of infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC), including multi-drug resistant and carbapenem-resistant strains. The Agency is currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application. The target PDUFA date (or action date) is May 29, 2023.

In June 2022, BioVersys AG, announced that it had raised CHF 24.2 million in the first closing of its Series C round. This first closing was significantly oversubscribed by both existing and new investors from diverse geographies. BioVersys intends to complete the Series C investment round by the end of 2022. The company will use the investment to initiate first Phase II clinical trials of BV100 and BVL-GSK098 and the preclinical development of BV200. BV100 addresses serious infections caused by Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) in hospitalized patients, where mortality currently reaches 50% while BVL-GSK098 targets the 10 million tuberculosis (TB) sufferers identified each year, of which 1.5 million die every year.

Debiopharm is developing Debio 1454, a FabI inhibitor targeting a combination of enteric bacteria species, A. baumannii, Enterobacter Spp., Klebsiella pneumoniae and E.coli. This compound belongs to a family of narrow-spectrum antiobiotics that combines a very potent activity on pathogens of interest while reducing the selective pressure on other bacterial strains and sparing the microbiome.

The Acinetobacter infections pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Acinetobacter infections products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Acinetobacter infections pipeline landscape.

Acinetobacter Infections Overview

Acinetobacters are gram-negative aerobic bacilli or coccobacilli in the Moraxellaceae family. They are common and can survive on dry surfaces for up to a month, and they are frequently carried on the skin of healthcare workers, increasing the likelihood of patients being colonized and medical equipment being contaminated. Acinetobacter species are numerous; all can cause human disease, but Acinetobacter baumannii accounts for approximately 80% of infections. Acinetobacter colonizes easily at tracheostomy sites and can cause community-acquired bronchiolitis and tracheobronchitis in healthy children and tracheobronchitis in immunocompromised adults. Acinetobacter pneumonias acquired in hospitals are frequently multilobar and complicated. Secondary bacteremia and septic shock both have poor prognoses.

Infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria Acinetobacter isolates may be treated with broad-spectrum cephalosporins (ceftazidime or cefepime), piperacillin-tazobactam, ampicillin-sulbactam, carbapenems (e.g., meropenem or imipenem-cilastatin), and fluoroquinolones as first-line therapy (e.g., ciprofloxacin). Aminoglycosides and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole are also effective first-line treatments for urinary tract infections.





A snapshot of the Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Sulbactam-durlobactam Entasis Therapeutics Pre-registration Beta lactamase inhibitors Intravenous OMNIvance Qpex Biopharma Phase I Beta lactamase inhibitors Intravenous XF-73 Destiny Pharma Preclinical Cell membrane permeability modulators NA Debio1454 Debiopharm Preclinical Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors Intravenous PBP-539 VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Penicillin-binding protein inhibitors NA SPR 206 Spero Therapeutics Preclinical Bacterial outer membrane protein modulators; Cell wall inhibitors Intravenous Gram negative lysisns ContraFect Corporatio Discovery Cell wall inhibitors NA

Acinetobacter Infections Therapeutics Assessment

The Acinetobacter infections pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Acinetobacter infections emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Beta lactamase inhibitors, Cell membrane permeability modulators, Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors, Penicillin-binding protein inhibitors, Bacterial outer membrane protein modulators; Cell wall inhibitors, Cell wall inhibitors

Beta lactamase inhibitors, Cell membrane permeability modulators, Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors, Penicillin-binding protein inhibitors, Bacterial outer membrane protein modulators; Cell wall inhibitors, Cell wall inhibitors Key Acinetobacter Infections Companies : Entasis Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, Omnix Medical, ABAC Therapeutics, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, TAXIS Pharmaceutical, Vaxdyn, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), Debiopharm, Idorsia, Telum Therapeutics, Bioharmony Therapeutics, Destiny Pharma, BioVersys, Hoffmann-La Roche, SuperTrans Medical, Agile Biotics, Qpex Biopharma, Antabio, Nosopharm, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Brii Biosciences, and others.

: Entasis Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, Omnix Medical, ABAC Therapeutics, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, TAXIS Pharmaceutical, Vaxdyn, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), Debiopharm, Idorsia, Telum Therapeutics, Bioharmony Therapeutics, Destiny Pharma, BioVersys, Hoffmann-La Roche, SuperTrans Medical, Agile Biotics, Qpex Biopharma, Antabio, Nosopharm, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Brii Biosciences, and others. Key Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline Therapies: Sulbactam-durlobactam, SPR206, OMN 7, ESKAPE Pathogens bacteriophages, TP-102, VNRX-5113, VXD-001, Debio1454, TP-6076, BH02, XF-73, BV100, AcinetoVax, RG6006, ​OMNIvance, PBP inhibitors, NOSO-2G, AR-401, BRII-693, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6.1 Sulbactam-durlobactam: Entasis Therapeutics 7. Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Preregistration) 8. Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 OMNIvance: Qpex Biopharma 10. Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Acinetobacter Infections Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

