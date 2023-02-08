Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report fourth quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, February 23, 2023 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.



The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.