XPO Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Reports fourth quarter growth in North American LTL year-over-year, including 26% increase in operating income and 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA

Achieves fourth quarter tonnage growth year-over-year in North American LTL

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022. Revenue was $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.77 billion for the same period in 2021.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $36 million for the fourth quarter 2022, or a diluted loss from continuing operations per share of $0.31, compared with net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $47 million, or diluted earnings from continuing operations per share of $0.40, for the same period in 2021. The fourth quarter 2022 net loss includes three impacts primarily related to the RXO spin-off completed in November: i) a $64 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to European Transportation, which became a new segment of XPO, requiring goodwill to be evaluated on a disaggregated basis; ii) $42 million of transaction and integration costs; and iii) $35 million of restructuring charges.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $113 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $74 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share (“adjusted EPS”), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.98 for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.64 for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $262 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $190 million for the same period in 2021.

For the fourth quarter 2022, the company generated $196 million of cash flow from operating activities and $107 million of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are provided in the attached financial tables.

CEO Comments

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “In the fourth quarter, we reported solid revenue growth and strong year-over-year increases in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow. Our North American LTL business achieved a 26% increase in operating income and a 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA. We’re pleased that we delivered over $1 billion of LTL adjusted EBITDA for our shareholders in 2022, exceeding our target.

“Our growth plan for LTL is to invest in capacity ahead of demand and earn market share by providing best-in-class service. In the fourth quarter, we grew tonnage and shipment count year-over-year at a time when the industry saw these metrics decline. Yield came in at the low end of our outlook, reflecting a strategic change in channel mix that we believe will be a tailwind for both volume and yield as freight demand improves. In January, our tonnage was up year-over-year and trended better than typical seasonality.”

Harik continued, “We’re excited by the strong trajectory we’ve created, and the tangible ways we're strengthening our positioning. In LTL, our employee satisfaction was up sharply to the highest rating in more than a decade. In Europe, the business is continuing to perform above expectations. We’re confident that we’ll achieve our long-term LTL outlook and deliver superior shareholder value."

Results by Business Segment

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary Segment Results Three months ended December 31, Revenue Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment $ 1,093 $ 1,006 $ 172 $ 137 $ 252 $ 210 European Transportation Segment 738 766 (60) (3) 39 39 Corporate - - (108) (68) (29) (59) Total(2) $ 1,831 $ 1,772 $ 4 $ 66 $ 262 $ 190 Year ended December 31, Revenue Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment $ 4,645 $ 4,125 $ 703 $ 619 $ 1,012 $ 906 European Transportation Segment 3,073 3,077 (34) 2 169 165 Corporate - - (292) (309) (184) (259) Total(2) $ 7,718 $ 7,202 $ 377 $ 312 $ 997 $ 812 (1) Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA are provided in the attached financial tables (2) See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in this release

North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL): The segment generated revenue of $1.09 billion for the fourth quarter 2022, compared with $1.01 billion for the same period in 2021. Yield, excluding fuel, increased by 1.4% year-over-year, reflecting a strategic change in channel mix; and tonnage increased by 0.9%, driven by a 1.5% increase in shipment count.



Operating income for the segment was $172 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared with $137 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2022 was $252 million, compared with $210 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA reflects a $55 million gain on the sale of real estate in the fourth quarter 2022, compared with a $35 million gain for the same period in 2021. Excluding real estate sales in both periods, LTL adjusted EBITDA grew year-over-year by 13%.



The fourth quarter 2022 operating ratio for North American LTL was 84.2%. Excluding real estate sales, the adjusted operating ratio improved by 60 basis points to 87.1%.





European Transportation: Revenue for the segment was $738 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared with $766 million for the same period in 2021. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was due to unfavorable foreign currency exchange. In constant currency, revenue in the quarter increased year-over-year by 9%.



Fourth quarter 2022 operating loss for the segment was $60 million, compared with an operating loss of $3 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $39 million for the fourth quarters in both 2022 and 2021. The fourth quarter operating loss includes a $64 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to a change in the company’s segment structure following the RXO spin-off. Prior to the spin-off, the European transportation business was a single reporting unit and goodwill was evaluated for impairment at that level. Following the spin-off, the European transportation business is comprised of four reporting units and impairment testing is required to be performed on a disaggregated basis for each of the new reporting units.





Corporate: Corporate expense was $108 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared with $68 million for the same period in 2021. Corporate adjusted EBITDA was an expense of $29 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared with an expense of $59 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in corporate adjusted EBITDA expense was due primarily to a $32 million reduction in SG&A expense as the company continued to rationalize overhead following the RXO spin-off.





Full Year 2022 Financial Results

For the full year 2022, the company reported total revenue of $7.7 billion, compared with $7.2 billion for 2021. Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $184 million for 2022, compared with $96 million for 2021. Operating income was $377 million for 2022, compared with $312 million for 2021. Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share was $1.59 for 2022, compared with $0.83 for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $997 million, compared with $812 million for 2021. Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for the full year 2022 was $408 million, compared with $222 million for 2021. Adjusted EPS was $3.53 for 2022, compared with $1.94 for 2021.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, the company had $930 million of total liquidity, including $460 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $470 million of borrowing capacity. On February 6, 2023, the company extended the maturity of its ABL facility by two years to April 2026.

Conference Call

About XPO

XPO, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,831 $ 1,772 $ 7,718 $ 7,202 Cost of transportation and services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1,179 1,168 4,945 4,604 Direct operating expense (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 249 256 1,154 1,090 Sales, general and administrative expense 155 172 678 756 Depreciation and amortization expense 103 96 392 385 Goodwill impairment 64 - 64 - Transaction and integration costs 42 11 58 36 Restructuring costs 35 3 50 19 Operating income 4 66 377 312 Other income (13) (15) (55) (60) Debt extinguishment loss 13 - 39 54 Interest expense 32 35 135 211 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax provision (benefit) (28) 46 258 107 Income tax provision (benefit) 8 (1) 74 11 Income (loss) from continuing operations (36) 47 184 96 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (58) 75 482 245 Net income (loss) (94) 122 666 341 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - (5) Net income (loss) attributable to XPO $ (94) $ 122 $ 666 $ 336 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders Continuing operations $ (36) $ 47 $ 184 $ 96 Discontinued operations (58) 75 482 240 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (94) $ 122 $ 666 $ 336 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders (1) Continuing operations $ (0.31) $ 0.40 $ 1.60 $ 0.85 Discontinued operations (0.50) 0.66 4.19 2.14 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.81) $ 1.06 $ 5.79 $ 2.99 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders (1) Continuing operations $ (0.31) $ 0.40 $ 1.59 $ 0.83 Discontinued operations (0.50) 0.65 4.17 2.10 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.81) $ 1.05 $ 5.76 $ 2.93 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 115 115 115 112 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 115 116 116 114 (1) The sum of quarterly earnings (loss) per share may not equal year-to-date amounts due to differences in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods.





XPO, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 460 $ 228 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $43 and $36, respectively 954 908 Other current assets 199 219 Current assets of discontinued operations 17 1,332 Total current assets 1,630 2,687 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net of $1,679 and $1,526 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 1,832 1,675 Operating lease assets 719 697 Goodwill 1,472 1,594 Identifiable intangible assets, net of $392 and $347 in accumulated amortization, respectively 407 470 Other long-term assets 209 231 Long-term assets of discontinued operations - 1,363 Total long-term assets 4,639 6,030 Total assets $ 6,269 $ 8,717 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 521 $ 519 Accrued expenses 774 822 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 59 58 Short-term operating lease liabilities 107 107 Other current liabilities 30 58 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 16 984 Total current liabilities 1,507 2,548 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 2,473 3,513 Deferred tax liability 319 247 Employee benefit obligations 93 122 Long-term operating lease liabilities 606 596 Other long-term liabilities 259 272 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 281 Total long-term liabilities 3,750 5,031 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300 shares authorized; 115 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 1,238 1,179 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (4) 43 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (222) (84) Total equity 1,012 1,138 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,269 $ 8,717





XPO, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations Net income $ 666 $ 341 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes 482 245 Income from continuing operations 184 96 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash from operating activities Depreciation, amortization and net lease activity 392 385 Goodwill impairment 64 - Stock compensation expense 77 31 Accretion of debt 16 18 Deferred tax expense 80 7 Debt extinguishment loss 39 54 Gains on sales of property and equipment (60) (72) Other 31 1 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (100) (171) Other assets (3) 23 Accounts payable 62 98 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42 20 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 824 490 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations Payment for purchases of property and equipment (521) (269) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 88 131 Proceeds from settlement of cross currency swaps 29 - Other - (3) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (404) (141) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations Repayment of borrowings related to securitization program - (24) Repurchase of debt (1,068) (2,769) Proceeds from borrowings on ABL facility 275 - Repayment of borrowings on ABL facility (275) (200) Repayment of debt and finance leases (61) (80) Payment for debt issuance costs - (5) Issuance of common stock - 384 Change in bank overdrafts (20) - Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares (27) (28) Distribution from RXO and GXO spins, net 312 794 Other 3 (5) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (861) (1,933) Cash flows from discontinued operations Operating activities of discontinued operations 8 231 Investing activities of discontinued operations 649 (136) Financing activities of discontinued operations (1) (301) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 656 (206) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18) (2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 197 (1,792) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 273 2,065 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 470 273 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations, end of period - 35 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations, end of period $ 470 $ 238





North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change % 2022 2021 Change % Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) $ 851 $ 840 1.3% $ 3,631 $ 3,493 4.0% Fuel surcharge revenue 242 166 45.8% 1,014 632 60.4% Revenue 1,093 1,006 8.6% 4,645 4,125 12.6% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 521 474 9.9% 2,079 1,909 8.9% Purchased transportation 106 118 -10.2% 499 452 10.4% Fuel and fuel-related taxes 103 75 37.3% 424 282 50.4% Other operating expenses 102 123 -17.1% 601 556 8.1% Depreciation and amortization 64 58 10.3% 239 227 5.3% Rents and leases 24 21 14.3% 92 79 16.5% Transaction and integration costs 1 - NM 3 1 200.0% Restructuring costs - - 0.0% 5 - NM Operating income 172 137 25.5% 703 619 13.6% Operating ratio (1) 84.2% 86.4% 84.9% 85.0% Other income (2) 15 15 60 58 Amortization expense 8 8 34 34 Transaction and integration costs 1 - 3 1 Restructuring costs - - 5 - Adjusted operating income (3) $ 196 $ 160 22.5% $ 805 $ 712 13.1% Adjusted operating ratio (3) (4) 82.0% 84.2% 82.7% 82.7% Depreciation expense 56 50 12.0% 205 193 6.2% Other - - NM 2 1 100.0% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 252 $ 210 20.0% $ 1,012 $ 906 11.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 23.1% 20.9% 21.8% 22.0% Gains on real estate transactions (55) (35) (55) (62) Adjusted EBITDA, excluding gains on real estate transactions (3) 197 175 12.6% $ 957 $ 844 13.4% Adjusted operating income, excluding gains on real estate transactions (3) $ 141 $ 125 12.8% $ 750 $ 650 15.4% Adjusted operating ratio, excluding gains on real estate transactions (3) (4) 87.1% 87.7% 83.9% 84.3% NM - Not meaningful. Effective in the fourth quarter of 2022, the financial results of the Company's trailer manufacturing operations are reported in the North American Less-Than-Truckload segment and prior period results have been recast to reflect the current presentation. (1) Operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Operating income divided by Revenue)). (2) Other income primarily consists of pension income. (3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (4) Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Adjusted operating income divided by Revenue)); adjusted operating margin is the inverse of adjusted operating ratio (5) Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment profit (loss) in accordance with ASC 280. (6) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue. Note: Effective in the first quarter 2023, the Company expects making the following changes: (i) adjusted operating income to exclude pension income and (ii) both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income to reflect an allocation of incremental corporate costs annually, with approximately $80 million for full year 2023.





North American Less-Than-Truckload Summary Data Table (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change % 2022 2021 Change % Pounds per day (thousands) 67,996 67,372 0.9% 70,163 71,739 -2.2% Shipments per day 48,622 47,910 1.5% 49,257 50,392 -2.3% Average weight per shipment (in pounds) 1,398 1,406 -0.6% 1,424 1,424 0.0% Net revenue per shipment $ 368.27 $ 343.49 7.2% $ 373.10 $ 324.94 14.8% Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) $ 27.03 $ 24.93 8.4% $ 26.90 $ 23.30 15.5% Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) $ 21.19 $ 20.90 1.4% $ 21.18 $ 19.80 7.0% Average length of haul (in miles) 832.3 843.1 831.1 839.8 Total average load factor (1) 23,099 23,309 -0.9% 23,718 24,018 -1.2% Average age of tractor fleet (years) 5.90 5.88 Number of working days 61.0 61.0 252.5 251.5 (1) Total average load factor equals freight pound miles divided by total linehaul miles. Note: Table excludes the Company's trailer manufacturing operations.





European Transportation Segment Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change % 2022 2021 Change % Revenue $ 738 $ 766 -3.7% $ 3,073 $ 3,077 -0.1% Cost of transportation and services 544 576 -5.6% 2,291 2,286 0.2% Direct operating expense 99 98 1.0% 401 404 -0.7% Sales, general and administrative expense 56 51 9.8% 211 221 -4.5% Depreciation and amortization 32 35 -8.6% 128 140 -8.6% Goodwill impairment 64 - NM 64 - NM Transaction and integration costs 1 8 -87.5% 6 14 -57.1% Restructuring costs 2 1 100.0% 6 10 -40.0% Operating income (loss) $ (60) $ (3) NM $ (34) $ 2 NM Other expense - (2) (1) (1) Depreciation and amortization 32 35 128 140 Goodwill impairment 64 - 64 - Transaction and integration costs 1 8 6 14 Restructuring costs 2 1 6 10 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 39 $ 39 0.0% $ 169 $ 165 2.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 5.2% 5.2% 5.5% 5.4% NM - Not meaningful. (1) Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment profit (loss) in accordance with ASC 280. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





Corporate Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change % 2022 2021 Change % Sales, general and administrative expense $ 28 $ 60 -53.3% $ 179 $ 261 -31.4% Depreciation and amortization 7 3 133.3% 25 18 38.9% Transaction and integration costs 40 3 NM 49 21 133.3% Restructuring costs 33 2 NM 39 9 333.3% Operating loss $ (108) $ (68) 58.8% $ (292) $ (309) -5.5% Other income (expense) (1) (1) 1 (5) 2 Depreciation and amortization 7 3 25 18 Transaction and integration costs 40 3 49 21 Restructuring costs 33 2 39 9 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ (29) $ (59) -50.8% $ (184) $ (259) -29.0% NM - Not meaningful. (1) Other income (expense) consists of foreign currency gain (loss) and other income (expense). (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.





XPO, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change % 2022 2021 Change % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ (36) $ 47 -176.6% $ 184 $ 96 91.7% Debt extinguishment loss 13 - 39 54 Interest expense 32 35 135 211 Income tax provision (benefit) 8 (1) 74 11 Depreciation and amortization expense 103 96 392 385 Goodwill impairment 64 - 64 - Transaction and integration costs 42 11 58 36 Restructuring costs 35 3 50 19 Other 1 (1) 1 - Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 262 $ 190 37.9% $ 997 $ 812 22.8% Revenue $ 1,831 $ 1,772 3.3% $ 7,718 $ 7,202 7.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (2) 14.3% 10.8% 12.9% 11.3% (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





XPO, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (cont.) (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ (36) $ 47 $ 184 $ 96 Debt extinguishment loss 13 - 39 54 Unrealized loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts - - - 1 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 14 14 54 55 ABL amendment cost - - - 1 Goodwill impairment 64 - 64 - Transaction and integration costs 42 11 58 36 Restructuring costs 35 3 50 19 Income tax associated with the adjustments above (1) (19) - (41) (35) Discrete and other tax-related adjustments (2) - (1) - (5) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders (4) $ 113 $ 74 $ 408 $ 222 Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share (4) $ 0.98 $ 0.64 $ 3.53 $ 1.94 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 115 116 116 114 Incremental dilutive effect of stock-based awards 1 - - - Adjusted diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 116 116 116 114 (1) This line item reflects the aggregate tax (expense) benefit of all non-tax related adjustments reflected in the table above. The detail by line item is as follows: Debt extinguishment loss $ 3 $ (2) $ 9 $ 11 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 1 12 12 Goodwill impairment (3) - - - - Transaction and integration costs 7 1 11 8 Restructuring costs 6 - 9 4 $ 19 $ - $ 41 $ 35 The income tax rate applied to reconciling items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items and contribution- and margin-based taxes. (2) Discrete tax items reflect a tax benefit related to a tax planning initiative that resulted in the recognition of a long-term capital loss offset by tax expense due to valuation allowances that were recognized as a result of the spin-off of our logistics business. (3) Goodwill impairment is a non-deductible charge. (4) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release. Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities of Continuing Operations to

Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 196 $ 75 $ 824 $ 490 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (167) (90) (521) (269) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 78 60 88 131 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 107 $ 45 $ 391 $ 352 (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release.



