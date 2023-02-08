Terracon Foundation Awards Over $90,000 in Grants

Olathe, Kan., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Terracon Foundation announced today the award of more than $90,000 in grants and scholarships to 19 nonprofit organizations and 10 universities throughout the U.S. Established as the community investment arm of Terracon, the foundation has granted nearly $4 million to community organizations, universities, and dependents of employees, as well as disaster relief efforts.

“The Terracon Foundation works continuously to support higher education in the form of grants for scholarships, fellowships and programs in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” said Scott Kolodziej, P.G., chair of the Terracon Foundation and environmental manager in the Terracon Dallas office. “It’s our goal that grants like these will help students finish their studies, engage in research and advance their professional development.”

The Terracon Foundation awarded $54,000 in grants to 10 universities:

Auburn University, Auburn, Ala.

Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa

Mercer University, Macon, Ga.

Midlands Technical College, Columbia, S.C.

Shippensburg University – Center for Land Use and Sustainability, Shippensburg, Pa.

Tennessee Technological University, Cookeville, Tenn.

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

University of Washington, Seattle, Wash.

Virginia Tech Foundation, Blacksburg, Va.

Wake Technical Community College, Raleigh, N.C.

“We invite our employees to submit grant requests each year and many do so in support of community organizations doing vital work serving children’s education and health,” Kolodziej added. “Each grant awarded was championed by a Terracon employee who is actively involved in the work of the nonprofit organization.”

The Terracon Foundation awarded nearly $37,000 in community grants to 19 nonprofit organizations:

ANUJA SA, San Antonio, Texas

Bastrop High School Robotics Team BearTecs 4610, Bastrop, Texas

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City, Kansas City, Mo.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley, Columbus, Ga.

Community Culinary School of Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.

Engineers in Action, Tulsa, Okla.

Gather 1, Stoughton, Wis.

Georgia Pick and Bow Traditional Music School, Inc., Dahlonega, Ga.

Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute, Des Moines, Iowa

His Hands Free Clinic, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Holy Cross Catholic School, Overland Park, Kan.

Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City, Mo.

Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault, Kansas City, Mo.

Pathways High, Milwaukee, Wis.

Shadow Buddies Foundation, Lenexa, Kan.

Southern Arizona Environmental Management Society, Inc. (SAEMS), Tucson, Ariz.

STEM NOLA, New Orleans, La.

Stepping Stones Ohio, Cincinnati, Ohio

Terrace Elementary PTA, Houston, Texas

The Terracon Foundation was established with a goal of becoming a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities where they live and work.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 175 locations with services in all 50 states. Terracon consistently ranks as a top 25 design firm by Engineering News-Record.

###