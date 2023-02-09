Aurora Mobile Brings SendCloud to Amazon Web Services Marketplace

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its email and SMS service platform SendCloud has recently passed the tests and reviews of Amazon Web Services and officially launched on Amazon Web Services Marketplace (“AWS Marketplace”). This is the Company’s second product available on AWS Marketplace following its push notification solution JPush.



SendCloud is developed and operated by the Company’s subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. It provides customers with SaaS-based email and SMS services. Since its launch in 2013, SendCloud has offered stable, efficient and secure email and SMS services, as well as accurate and timely sending data reports, to tens of thousands of enterprises.

The launch of SendCloud on AWS Marketplace once again demonstrates the strong recognition that Aurora Mobile commands for its robust products and services among global leaders in the industry. With more product and service offerings on AWS Marketplace, the Company will help a growing number of customers to carry out multi-channel user reach and engagement and build closer relationships with their users.

As a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, as of September 2022, Aurora Mobile has provided services to more than 1.85 million apps through the SDK and API modes, with a monthly active unique device base of 1.45 billion and 64.6 billion installations of the Company’s SDKs. With its developer-centric strategy, the Company is dedicated to providing a fast-access, easily integrated and scalable platform to empower enterprises with technologies in a flexible and efficient way.

https://awsmarketplace.amazonaws.cn/marketplace/pp/prodview-5axqp4yl3xslm.

About Amazon Web Services Marketplace

Amazon Web Services Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage the software from independent software vendors that customers need to build solutions and run their businesses. Amazon Web Services Marketplace includes thousands of software listings from popular categories such as security, networking, storage, machine learning, business intelligence, database, and DevOps. Amazon Web Services Marketplace also simplifies software licensing and procurement with flexible pricing options and multiple deployment methods.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

