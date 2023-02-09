Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Copenhagen Airports A/S

The employees of Copenhagen Airports A/S have conducted the election of employee representatives to the company’s Board of Directors.
The following members were elected for the next four years:
Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen (re-election)
Brian Bjørnø (election)
Michael Eriksen (election)
As substitutes to the employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Copenhagen Airports A/S, the employees have elected Michael Marott Bock, Rasmus Kjelmann Lundsbjerg and René Sommer.
The new employee representatives will join the Board of Directors following Copenhagen Airports A/S’ Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2023. At the same event, the former employee representatives, Dan Hansen and Michael Marott Bock will withdraw from the Board of Directors.
