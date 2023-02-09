Prizeout and UK-Based Fintech Pockit Partner to Give Customers Added Purchasing Power

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout Corp . (Prizeout), the ad-tech company that turns cash withdrawals into growth solutions, announces the launch of a partnership with Pockit, a financial services app based in the United Kingdom.



Pockit customers will be able to instantly increase their purchasing power on everyday items — from petrol to groceries to fashion and restaurants — directly from their Pockit account, making their money go even further.

Prizeout’s online marketplace has more than 1,000 international and local brands that bid for customers' business by offering gift cards loaded with bonus values. The average bonus shown to customers is 11%.

Prizeout customers can browse the platform for offers from top high-street retailers. Once a particular brand is chosen, the gift card is delivered instantaneously via email with no associated fees.

“Pockit is focused on driving value and opportunities for our customers to save money on their everyday expenses,” said Virraj Jatania, Founder and CEO of Pockit. “Through our partnership with Prizeout, Pockit customers will be able to make substantial savings when shopping for essentials on popular high street grocers and brands, which is a timely benefit with the recent cost of living increase in the UK.”

The partnership with Pockit expands the demographics and geography of Prizeout’s customer base.

“When talking to any new partner, we always want to make sure the fit is perfect not just for our companies, but our customers,” said CEO and Founder of Prizeout, David Metz. “From the beginning, we could tell Pockit would be a great addition to Prizeout’s partners. They have a strong user base and an excellent concept, and we can’t wait to welcome their customers to our platform.”

Prizeout is now live for all Pockit customers.

ABOUT PRIZEOUT:

Founded in 2019, Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within the banking, gaming, crypto, gig economy, payroll & finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure, and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit Prizeout .

ABOUT POCKIT:

Pockit was founded in 2014 with a mission to build a better banking alternative for customers left behind by high street banks.

Pocket offers its 700,000+ users access to a digital account they can open in minutes. With a Pockit contactless prepaid Mastercard(R), customers can send and receive money and make payments online and in-store. They can also send money abroad to over 56 countries.

Since its launch, Pockit has built partnerships to enable customers to better manage their money, earn cashback and spend less when shopping for essentials.