Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF: OTCQB) based in Toronto and now focused on Lithium, today announced that Donald Bubar, President & CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15th, 2023.



DATE: February 15, 2023 TIME: 2:00 – 2:30PM LINK: https://bit.ly/3JCTs89

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 15 and 16

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Avalon recently initiated a deep drilling program on its main lithium resource on the Separation Rapids property to determine how big the resource is as a bottom was never found during the previous drilling

The Company recently hired a new VP, Operations, Rickardo Welyhorsky, P. Eng.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

