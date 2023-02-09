Iodine Software Repeats as Best in KLAS Market Leader for Clinical Documentation Integrity Software in 2023 Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Iodine Software was named the market leader for clinical documentation integrity (CDI) software by KLAS Research in its 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report. Iodine Software's AwareCDI™ platform widened its lead as the top-ranked solution in the industry, taking the number-one spot with a score of 90.0.

The Best in KLAS Report recognizes software and services companies that excel at helping healthcare professionals improve patient care and is determined by direct feedback from vendors' customers. This year's report noted that 100 percent of Iodine Software customers surveyed said they would buy AwareCDI™ software again, and 96 percent reported that Iodine Software "avoids charging for every little thing."

Additionally, Iodine Software continues to see a strong performance with customer stickiness, as many surveyed for the KLAS report said they consider AwareCDI™ as part of their "long-term plans." All rankings are determined by feedback from thousands of providers over the last year, and leaders from provider organizations can provide specific comments on their experiences working with Iodine Software.

"In today's environment, healthcare providers want trusted technology partners that are easy to work with and deliver significant value. That's why our team is committed to leveraging the smartest AI to help providers capture the reimbursement they have earned," said Iodine Software co-founder and CEO William Chan. "Given that KLAS awards are based on direct feedback from our customers, winning it in consecutive years is proof that we're delivering innovative products with exceptional support."

AwareCDI™ saw accelerated adoption in 2022 by healthcare organizations that want to unlock the full potential of their workforce amid industry-wide staffing shortages. By automating time-consuming clinical tasks, AwareCDI™ enables CDI staff to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity. More than 800 hospitals use the AwareCDI suite of products to boost output, producing a median lift in productivity of 134 percent[1] while allowing them to capture more earned revenue. The solution has helped providers recover more than $1.5 billion in additional, appropriate reimbursement annually.[2]

According to KLAS Research President Adam Gale, "The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report."

KLAS Research will honor Iodine Software and the other 2023 segment winners on April 17 in a ceremony held at the 2023 HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition in Chicago.

To download the full 2023 KLAS Clinical Documentation integrity Report, visit : https://klasresearch.com/report/2023-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-professional-services/3037.

About Iodine Software

Iodine is an enterprise AI company that is championing a radical rethink of how to create value for healthcare professionals, leaders, and their organizations: automating complex clinical tasks, generating insights and empowering intelligent care. Iodine's powerful predictive engine complements the skills and judgment of healthcare professionals by interpreting raw clinical data to generate real-time, highly focused, predictive insights that clinicians and hospital administrators can leverage to dramatically augment the management of care delivery - facilitating critical decisions, scaling clinical workforces through automation, and improving the financial position of health systems. For more information, please visit iodinesoftware.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

[1] 2020 Iodine Cohort Study

[2] 2021 Iodine Cohort Study

