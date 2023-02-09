Leading New England Real Estate Brokerage LandVest Christie’s International Real Estate Expands Into Boston

Boston, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading New England real estate firm LandVest Christie’s International Real Estate is expanding its residential brokerage business into Boston with the opening of a new flagship office in the city’s iconic Back Bay. LandVest’s new office will be led by Slater Anderson, managing director of real estate. The office, located at 292 Newbury St., will open in March.

Founded in 1968, LandVest is one of New England’s largest independent real estate firms, with 2022 residential sales volume of more than $800 million and timberland sales volume of over $1.2 billion. The brokerage has its roots in advising individuals, institutions, family offices and fiduciaries in complex real estate transactions, including the acquisition and disposition of timberland and conservation land. As LandVest evolved to meet the needs of these clients, the firm became a leader in the luxury residential marketplace. It joined the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury network as an exclusive affiliate in 1995.

LandVest’s average residential transaction was over $2.1 million in 2022. Last year, the firm sold the two most expensive homes in Maine, and it is currently listing a $28.5 million contemporary home on Martha’s Vineyard, an $18 million estate in South Woodstock, Vt., and the Tiffany Ayer Mansion, the only completely Tiffany-designed home in the world, in Boston. LandVest has residential brokerage operations in Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and New York’s Adirondack region. Its consulting divisions span a total of 10 states from coast to coast.

Establishing a high-visibility presence in Boston was the next logical step in the brokerage’s residential evolution, according to Anderson. Boston consistently ranks among the top luxury housing markets in the country, and the city attracts high wage earners from around the world as a global center for technology, life sciences, finance and higher education.

“As an international hub for high-wage, high-growth industries, Boston has been in our sights for some time. Having a street-level presence in one of the city’s busiest upscale corridors enables us to capture the attention of national and international buyers,” he explained.

Anderson said LandVest will announce the initial team of agents who will staff the Newbury Street office in the next few weeks. “They will be household names in the city’s luxury residential market,” he said.





Through its affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate, LandVest is well positioned to be the luxury real estate leader in Boston. Christie’s International Real Estate offers LandVest’s agents and clients access to a number of benefits, including increased national and international exposure for luxury properties; a global referral network; an industry-leading technology platform; and exclusive marketing partnerships, including with Christie’s venerable auction house.

LandVest’s Boston office will also serve as a regional hub for Christie’s International Real Estate’s New England network, as the brand continues to expand throughout the Northeast and the entire Atlantic coast. In the past year, under the new ownership of Chicago-based real estate brokerage and technology company @properties, Christie’s International Real Estate has signed new market-leading affiliates in Cape Cod, Nantucket, Maryland, Delaware, Rhode Island, Hilton Head and Miami.

“With its connection to other key luxury markets, from London to Newport to Silicon Valley, Boston is an incredibly important city for Christie’s International Real Estate; and as one of our longest-standing affiliates, LandVest is a perfect partner to represent the brand and network in this town,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate.

About LandVest

LandVest, an exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate, is a leading provider of real estate marketing, sales, and consulting services and specializes in providing buyers, sellers, and fiduciaries with the information and services needed to achieve exceptional results. For more information, please visit landvest.com.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

