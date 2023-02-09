English Finnish Swedish

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 9 February 2023 at 6.15 PM (EET)



Nexstim Plc: Approved delisting application regarding the secondary listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

Nexstim Plc shares will be traded solely on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the trading code: NXTMH (ISIN code: FI4000506811)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announced on February 8, 2023, that it has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (“Nasdaq FN GM Sweden”).

Nasdaq Stockholm AB approved the application February 9, 2023 and decided to delist the shares of Nexstim (trading code NXTMS, ISIN code FI4000506811) from Nasdaq FN GM Sweden.

The last day of trading in the shares of Nexstim on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden shall be April 14, 2023.

The Company wants to remind Nexstim’s shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear Sweden AB that even while the listing of Nexstim’s shares on Nasdaq FN GM Sweden will be discontinued, such shareholders can continue trading in Nexstim’s shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland by first arranging for the cross-border settlement of their shares into the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy.

Aqurat Fondkommission AB acts as Nexstim’s Issuing Agent and will coordinate the conversion process:

Instructive letter will be distributed to directly registered shareholders and to all custodians

The instructive letter explains the conversion process and actions to be taken

Cross-border settlement will be done weekly





Shareholders should contact their respective custodian or Nexstim’s Issuing Agent Aqurat Fondkommission AB (info@aqurat.se) for more information.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

