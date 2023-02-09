Dresner Partners Announces Strategic Partnership With SafeWater Capital, LLC

CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with SafeWater Capital, LLC located in Dallas, Texas to expand its restructuring and special situations practice. This announcement follows Dresner’s entry into the Dallas market in December 2021 with the addition of Managing Director, Lindsey Wendler.

Commenting on the partnership, Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, “We are very pleased to partner with John O’Neill and the SafeWater Capital team to not only add to our restructuring and special situations practice, but also expand our physical presence in Dallas. SafeWater’s talented senior professionals have complementary skill sets with many of our Managing Directors and we look forward to leveraging our mutual capabilities and experience to deliver excellent service to our clients.”

John J. O’Neill, Managing Director of SafeWater Capital added, “Dresner Partners is an established leader in the middle market with a national presence, international reach and reputation for outstanding client service. We look forward to combining our experienced bench of transaction professionals with the Dresner team to provide best in class services to special situations clients as they navigate this difficult economic environment.”

The partnership with SafeWater will significantly expand the scope of restructuring and special situations services offered by both Dresner Partners and SafeWater Capital. These services include:

Strategic alternatives assessment

Debt restructuring alternatives and strategies

Procuring DIP and exit financing

Chapter 11 planning and implementation including pre-packaged and pre-negotiated plans

Distressed company divestitures, mergers, asset sales, and other M&A strategies

Advising on corporate turnarounds

Business and securities valuations



Recent Dresner transaction and industry experience includes building products; consumer products; cosmetic surgery, dermatology and fertility clinics; engineered components for medical devices and equipment; consulting; software; communications; construction; personnel services, payroll and staffing; natural pest control products; and business services.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

About SafeWater Capital

SafeWater Capital is a Dallas-based “special situations” advisory firm focused on capital raising, restructuring and M&A for middle and lower-middle market companies. SafeWater differentiates itself in the marketplace by involving professionals within its deal teams from four principal disciplines: corporate finance, legal, operations and restructuring. More information is available at www.gosafeh20.com.

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Partners, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 493-5701, sdresner@dresnerco.com

John J. O’Neill, Managing Director, (214) 870-5040, johno@goSafeH2o.com