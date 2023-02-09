Lantronix Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Second Quarter Net Revenue of $31.5 Million, Down 6 Percent Year-Over-Year and 1 Percent Sequentially

Second Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.07) vs. ($0.08) in the Prior Year

Second Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 vs. $0.10 in the Prior Year



IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net revenue totaled $31.5 million, down 6 percent year-over-year and down 1 percent sequentially.

GAAP EPS of ($0.07), compared to ($0.08) in the prior year and ($0.05) in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.10 in the prior year and $0.07 in the prior quarter.

Business Outlook

The company currently expects full year fiscal 2023 revenues in a range of $135 to $145 million, up 4 percent to 12 percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS in a range of $0.27 to $0.33 per share, flat to down 22 percent year-over-year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Lantronix will host an investor conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 that ended Dec. 31, 2022. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q2 FY 2023 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through Feb. 16, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 3746642.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2023. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of new more contagious and/or vaccine-resistant strains of the virus and the impact of vaccination efforts, including the efficacy and public acceptance of vaccinations, on our business, employees, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Ukraine and Russia or other causes; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2022, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, June 30, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,805 $ 17,221 Accounts receivable, net 27,675 26,262 Inventories, net 49,156 37,679 Contract manufacturers' receivables 2,784 3,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,625 5,417 Total current assets 90,045 90,033 Property and equipment, net 5,081 3,652 Goodwill 27,151 20,768 Purchased intangible assets, net 14,113 14,559 Lease right-of-use assets 10,836 8,037 Other assets 559 325 Total assets $ 147,785 $ 137,374 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,717 $ 20,644 Line of credit 2,000 - Accrued payroll and related expenses 3,209 4,729 Current portion of long-term debt, net 2,224 1,671 Other current liabilities 15,325 8,477 Total current liabilities 39,475 35,521 Long-term debt, net 17,723 14,274 Other non-current liabilities 11,069 7,683 Total liabilities 68,267 57,478 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 292,930 289,046 Accumulated deficit (213,787 ) (209,525 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 371 371 Total stockholders' equity 79,518 79,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 147,785 $ 137,374





LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 31,506 $ 31,795 $ 33,681 $ 63,301 $ 61,386 Cost of revenue 17,712 17,759 19,241 35,471 34,483 Gross profit 13,794 14,036 14,440 27,830 26,903 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 9,813 9,157 8,935 18,970 16,841 Research and development 5,084 4,526 4,310 9,610 8,351 Restructuring, severance and related charges 82 92 167 174 709 Acquisition-related costs 102 213 68 315 609 Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration (673 ) - 1,259 (673 ) 1,259 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,497 1,419 1,440 2,916 2,633 Total operating expenses 15,905 15,407 16,179 31,312 30,402 Loss from operations (2,111 ) (1,371 ) (1,739 ) (3,482 ) (3,499 ) Interest expense, net (354 ) (262 ) (595 ) (616 ) (974 ) Other income (expense), net (26 ) 34 45 8 (57 ) Loss before income taxes (2,491 ) (1,599 ) (2,289 ) (4,090 ) (4,530 ) Provision for income taxes 118 54 106 172 148 Net loss $ (2,609 ) $ (1,653 ) $ (2,395 ) $ (4,262 ) $ (4,678 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted 36,352 35,406 31,848 35,883 30,540





LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (2,609 ) $ (1,653 ) $ (2,395 ) $ (4,262 ) $ (4,678 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of revenue: Share-based compensation 61 51 100 112 200 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants - 12 7 12 8 Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory 80 24 200 104 380 Depreciation and amortization 118 130 128 248 264 Total adjustments to cost of revenue 259 217 435 476 852 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation 1,434 1,405 1,178 2,839 2,304 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 10 132 91 142 104 Depreciation and amortization 260 155 75 415 142 Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative 1,704 1,692 1,344 3,396 2,550 Research and development: Share-based compensation 370 332 222 702 477 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 2 22 10 24 18 Depreciation and amortization 63 64 74 127 145 Total adjustments to research and development 435 418 306 853 640 Restructuring, severance and related charges 82 92 167 174 709 Acquisition related costs 102 213 68 315 609 Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration (673 ) - 1,259 (673 ) 1,259 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,497 1,419 1,440 2,916 2,633 Litigation settlement cost 80 - - 80 - Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 3,227 3,834 4,584 7,061 8,400 Interest expense, net 354 262 595 616 974 Other (income) expense, net 26 (34 ) (45 ) (8 ) 57 Provision for income taxes 118 54 106 172 148 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,984 4,333 5,675 8,317 10,431 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,375 $ 2,680 $ 3,280 $ 4,055 $ 5,753 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 Denominator for GAAP net loss per share - diluted 36,352 35,406 31,848 35,883 30,540 Non-GAAP adjustment 819 1,777 2,145 1,126 1,964 Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 37,171 37,183 33,993 37,009 32,504



