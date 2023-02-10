CTS Corporation Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Repurchase Plan

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock, replacing the program authorized by the Board of Directors in May 2021.



About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

