Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

English Norwegian

Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor’s share saving plan.

Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor’s share saving plan, have on 10 February 2023 been allocated bonus shares at an average price of NOK 299.45 per share.

Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached notifications.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment