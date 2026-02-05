Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor's share savings plan.

Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor's share savings plan, have on 5 February 2026 been allocated bonus shares.

Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached notification.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment