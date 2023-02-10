Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Report 2023: A $27.3 Billion market by 2027 from $11.5 Billion in 2022 - Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Type (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable/ Bio-Based), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture, Automotive & Transport, Coatings & Adhesives), & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of bioplastics & biopolymers was USD 11.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.9%, during the same period.

The key drivers of the bioplastics & biopolymers market are the increased use of bioplastics in the packaging end-use industry, increased focus of government on green procurement policies and regulations.

In terms of value, PHA in biodegradable type accounts for the fastest-growing segment in bioplastics & biopolymers market, by product type, during the forecast period

PHAs are known for their superior high-temperature performance that enables their application in a wide variety of end-use industries like packaging, medical consumer goods.

Manufacturers like Tepha-Flex, one of the major players use PHA for biomedical applications such as surgical sutures, surgical mesh, and surgical films, are focusing on the further development of devices for anterior cruciate ligament repair, etc.

In terms of value, cassava is estimated to be second-growing segment in bioplastics & biopolymers market, by raw material, during the forecast period

Cassava is a cheap and common root vegetable across Indonesia and a promising raw material for the development of bioplastics. Bioplastics made from Cassava starch are as tough as traditional plastics made of petroleum. It is biodegradable and compostable. It can break down over a period of months on land or at sea. Cassava bioplastics can be used for food packaging or carrier bags.

In terms of value, agriculture & horticulture is estimated to be fastest-growing segment in bioplastics & biopolymers market, by end use, during the forecast period

Biopolymers offer specific advantages, such as biodegradability and biobased content, making them a preferable choice in agriculture. Farmers have been using PBAT and PBS mulch films to improve crop productivity and soil quality. These polymers are also used in the cultivation, harvesting, and processing of agricultural products.

North America region accounted for the second-fastest growing segment in the bioplastics & biopolymers market by value

North America is the second-largest bioplastics & biopolymers market in terms of value, in 2021. The countries in the region have already started implementing new regulations that promote the wide use of bioplastic materials. However, the progress is hindered due to weak and unclear enforcement guidelines from the governments.

Bioplastics are used in various industries such as packaging & bags (food and paramedical packaging), consumer goods, agriculture & horticulture (landfill, soil control, and mulch), textile (fabric processing), and others (biomedical, automotive, and building & construction) in the North American region.

Competitive landscape

NatureWorks LLC (US), Braskem (Brazil), BASF SE (Germany), TotalEnergies Corbion (Netherlands), Novamont S.P.A (Italy), Biome Bioplastics Limited (UK), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen GmbH & Co. (Germany), Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) are the key players in the bioplastics & biopolymers market.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $27.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities to Bioplastics & Biopolymers Players

Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Agriculture & Horticulture to be Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry During Forecast Period

Packaging Industry and China Accounted for Largest Market Shares

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Bio-Based Plastics

Increasing Use in Packaging and Compostable Applications

Increase in Waste Management in Europe

Government Focus on Green Procurement Policies & Regulations

Increased Focus on Bio-Based Content Over Biodegradability

Restraints

Performance Issue of Bioplastics

Higher Prices of Biodegradable Plastics Than That of Their Alternatives

Opportunities

Development of Newer Applications

High Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Segregation and Processing of Bioplastics

Fluctuating Oil Prices Create Volatility in Demand for Biodegradable Plastics

Expensive and Complex Production Process

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Document Type

Publication Trends - Last 10 Years

Insights

Jurisdiction Analysis

Top 10 Companies/Applicants

Patents by Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Patents by Allegheny Singer Res. Inst.

Patents by Univ. Carnegie Mellon

Top 10 Patent Owners in Last 10 Years

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturers

Distributors

End-Use Industry

Raw Material Analysis

Sugarcane/Sugar Beet

Corn Starch

Potato

Vegetable Oil

Switchgrass

Technology Analysis

Pha Biodegradable Plastics

Biopolymers Made from Microorganisms

Bioplastics Made from Fish Scales

Bioplastics Made from Red Fruit

Bioplastics Made from Olive Pits

Recyclable Bioplastics Made from Lobster Shells

Case Study Analysis

Natureworks LLC

Natureworks LLC

Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Company Profiles



Key Players

Natureworks LLC

Braskem Se

Basf Se

Totalenergies Corbion

Novamont Spa

Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Biotec

Plantic Technologies

Toray Industries

Other Players

Lyondellbasell

Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Avantium

Lotte Fine Chemical Ltd.

Green Dot Bioplastics

Sabic

Cardia Bioplastics

Ineos Styrolution

Kingfa Sci. Co. Ltd.

Bio-On

Jin Hui Zhao Long High Technology Co. Ltd.

Teknor Apex

Parsa Polymer Sharif

Kaneka Corporation

Arctic Biomaterials

