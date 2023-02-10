Franklin Energy Advances Transportation Electrification with EV Solutions

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. – Franklin Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end energy management solutions, announced today the launch of its EV solution—a robust transportation electrification solution for residential and commercial customers that offers a curated customer experience. As part of one comprehensive journey, customers benefit from EV education, charger purchasing options, managed charging program enrollment, charger installation, and more.

“Our EV make-ready offerings are designed to meet program goals while making the customer experience a priority,” said Danielle Marquis, Franklin Energy Vice President of Solution Management. “We’ve simplified the complex with a user journey that meets the needs of residential and commercial customers every step of the way—whether they’re looking to charge electric vehicles, bikes, or scooters at their home or business. Our scalable solution is designed to meet clients where they are today and is ready to support where they’re planning to go tomorrow.”

Franklin Energy’s EV solution provides educational resources that support residential and small business EV adoption and purchase decisions such as cost-of-ownership calculators, public charging mapping, dealer mapping, incentive information, and more. Commercial customers are supported through a multi-stakeholder project management and incentive processing tool, while residential customers are offered instant rebates, pre-negotiated equipment pricing, enrollment in managed charging, and installation services through our award-winning marketplace.

“Our EV offerings help utilities accelerate the move toward decarbonization, driving participation, increasing customer satisfaction, and encouraging responsible charging behaviors while managing grid impact,” said Marisa Uchin, Franklin Energy Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. “We’re excited to see our robust offering already taking shape with two multistate utilities working with Franklin Energy to deploy our EV solution.”

To learn more about the way our EV solutions are delivering benefits to both utility partners and their customers in one seamless experience, visit https://www.franklinenergy.com/ev-solution.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy delivers end-to-end sustainable energy management solutions through a portfolio of intelligent products and services that lowers costs, reduces carbon waste, and grows stronger communities and local economies. Franklin Energy is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, protecting our communities and planet while building a brighter, more sustainable future.