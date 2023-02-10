Metabolomics Services Market to Surpass US$ 1,396.79 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global metabolomics services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 483.74 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Metabolomics Services Market:

The adoption of organic strategies such as investments by key market players is expected to drive the global metabolomics services market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Lifespin GmbH, a deep data company, involved in developing health diagnostic testing platform based on metabolomics, announced that it had invested US$ 2.6 million bridge financing to build its AI-enabled metabolomics-based differential diagnosis panel for neurological diseases

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/180

Key Market Takeaways:

The global metabolomics services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing inorganic strategies such as product launches by the key market players to expand its product portfolio. For instance, in June 2022, Waters Corporation, a manufacturer of analytical instruments, announced that they had launched Xevo G3 quadrupole time-of-flight (QTof) mass spectrometer, which is used for characterizing and quantifying thermally-fragile molecules in applications such as biotherapeutics, forensics, metabolite identification, metabolomics, and extractables and leachables.

Among service type, untargeted service type is expected to hold dominant position in the market due to increasing product launch by key market players over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Creative Proteomics, a biotechnology company, announced that they had launched animal untargeted metabolomics solutions for scientific research. The animal untargeted metabolomics service provided by Creative Proteomics is based on cutting-edge chromatographic separation and mass spectrometry platforms.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global metabolomics services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., SCIEX (Danaher), Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., LECO Corporation, Biocrates life sciences AG, Metabolon, Inc., Metabolomic Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Analytik Jena GmbH, Creative Proteomics, Vproteomics, DNA Xperts Private Limited, MS-OMICS, metaSysX, BASF SE, BGI, Afekta Technologies Ltd., Metware Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/180

Market Segmentation:

Global Metabolomics Services Market, By Service Type: Targeted Metabolomics Service Untargeted Metabolomics Service

Global Metabolomics Services Market, By Technique: Detection Techniques Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) Mass Spectrometry (MS) Separation Techniques Gas Chromatography (GC) Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) Liquid Chromatography (LC) Others (Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, Ion Mobility Spectrometry, etc.)

Global Metabolomics Services Market, By Application: Drug Assessment Biomarker Discovery Nutrigenomics Clinical toxicology Others (Crop Breeding, Disease Diagnosis, etc.)

Global Metabolomics Services Market, By End User: Academics and Research Labs Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Metabolomics Services Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Regions South Africa Central Africa North Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Clinical Diagnostic Market, By Test (Lipid Panel, Liver Panel, Renal Panel, Complete Blood Count, Electrolyte Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, and Other Tests), By Product (Instruments, Reagents, and Other Products), By End User (Hospital Laboratory, Diagnostic Laboratory, Point-of-Care Testing, and Other End Users), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market, by Test Type (Panel 1 Test, Panel 2 Test, and Panel 3 Test), by Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome, Sex chromosomes abnormalities, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Maternity Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter