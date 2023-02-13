Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 6, 2023 to Friday February 10, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)259,222 4,408,799,771
6 February 202375615,498.730211,717,040
7 February 202377115,426.018211,893,460
8 February 202340415,228.01986,152,120
9 February 202342015,511.23816,514,720
10 February 2023- - -
Total 6-10 February Friday2,351 36,277,340
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,49515,430.580038,499,297
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)77,180 1,148,821,525
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)264,068 4,483,576,408
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,122,413 20,036,060,418
6 February 20232,35215,788.031537,133,450
7 February 20231,50415,709.823823,627,575
8 February 20231,91815,550.383229,825,635
9 February 20233,35515,821.703453,081,815
10 February 2023- - -
Total 6-10 February Friday9,129 143,668,475
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,31815,737.5699115,167,537
Bought from the Foundation*2,30615,737.529236,290,742
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)307,190 4,667,229,155
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,141,166 20,331,187,172

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 232,236 A shares and 1,008,538 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.63% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 February 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2023