Dave Ramsey To Host 'The EntreLeadership Podcast'

Nashville, Tennessee, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether starting or scaling a business in 2023, America’s small business leaders and entrepreneurs face plenty of challenges. Beginning Feb. 13, they can learn from someone else’s experience when the CEO of Ramsey Solutions, Dave Ramsey, takes over as host of “The EntreLeadership Podcast.”

The show’s new caller-driven format will feature business leaders from around the country as they discuss problems and explore solutions to everything from economic uncertainty and workforce woes to brand transparency and sustainability.

“Small-business owners and entrepreneurs are the backbone of America,” said Ramsey, the bestselling author of “EntreLeadership,” and host of “The EntreLeadership Podcast.” “They’re the heroes. I’m more fired up than ever to come alongside leaders that are in the trenches, scratching and clawing to transform business as usual into the business they dreamed of. This show is everything you wanted to know about business and leadership, but you didn’t know who to ask.”

“The EntreLeadership Podcast” is produced by the Ramsey Network. For 10 years it has been among the top business podcasts ever created. It can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. The first episode with Ramsey as its host debuts Monday, Feb.13, with new episodes every Monday.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions exists for those outside its walls, empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey Solutions shares life-changing content with millions every day. Ramsey Solutions’ products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. The over 1,000 team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters.

For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

About EntreLeadership

The EntreLeadership team at Ramsey Solutions serves thousands of business leaders every year through their podcast, world-class live events, digital products and business coaching. With a vision to see America’s small-business owners thrive, EntreLeadership equips them to lead their teams, grow their businesses and create world-class cultures. For more information, visit entreleadership.com.