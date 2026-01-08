RAMSEY SOLUTIONS RELAUNCHES EVERYDOLLAR TO HELP USERS ACHIEVE $20 BILLION IN FINANCIAL TRANSFORMATION PER YEAR BY 2030

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Solutions announced today a major relaunch of its EveryDollar budgeting app, committing to help drive $20 billion per year in financial transformation by 2030 for users nationwide. The new version of EveryDollar goes beyond budgeting to deliver personalized money plans, access to live financial coaching and a first-of-its-kind margin-finding tool designed to help Americans eliminate debt, give generously and build lasting wealth.

The relaunch comes at a critical moment, as the New York Fed reports total U.S. household debt has surged to $18.58 trillion, leaving millions of families living paycheck to paycheck and unsure where their money is really going. With inflation, high interest rates and everyday costs continuing to strain budgets, EveryDollar is a practical, action-driven response, helping users regain control of their money and make measurable progress toward financial peace.

“People are exhausted by rising costs and overwhelmed by debt, but they’re also hungry for hope,” said Daniel Ramsey, President of Ramsey Solutions. “The new EveryDollar meets them where they are and equips them with a plan to start making real progress. Our goal of $20 billion in financial transformation isn’t just a number. It represents hope for millions of families finally getting control of their money and their future.”

Originally launched in 2015, EveryDollar has become one of the nation’s most trusted budgeting apps, with over 12 million total downloads and a current average of 250,000 new users each month. Over the past decade, the app has empowered users to pay off debt, grow their savings and give generously. In 2025, EveryDollar users tracked $3.7 billion in financial transformation, which includes debt paid above minimum payments and money given through gifts, tithing and charitable donations.

Built on more than 30 years of Dave Ramsey’s proven financial principles, the new EveryDollar app helps users uncover an average of $3,015 in margin and adds daily lessons, streaks and a financial roadmap to drive real behavioral change.

“We know the plan works,” said Herb Jenkins, Senior Executive Vice President of EveryDollar. “This relaunch modernizes our proven approach integrating human coaching into smarter technology. EveryDollar brings personalized planning, real-time insights and built-in guidance together in one platform that resonates with Gen Z while helping people of all ages take confident action and build habits that drive lasting financial transformation.”



New EveryDollar features include:

A margin finder (one time and monthly): personalized recommendations that help users uncover breathing room in their budget

Personalized plans: step-by-step guidance tailored to each user’s financial situation and goals

Live group coaching: real human coaches—not just algorithms or automated responses—who provide clarity, accountability and direction

Daily lessons: bite-sized teachings that improve habits and help users find more margin month after month

Streaks: motivation and momentum as users earn streaks for completing lessons each day

Financial roadmap: a complete, forward-looking view of a user’s financial journey, including projected dates for becoming debt-free and building wealth

Ramsey Solutions will showcase the new EveryDollar as part of this year’s annual livestream, Take Back Your Money in 2026, hosted by Dave Ramsey and “The Ramsey Show” co-host Jade Warshaw on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. CST. To register for the livestream or watch anytime, please visit everydollar.com/livestream.

To learn more or get started with EveryDollar today, visit ramseysolutions.com/everydollar.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is a personal finance media company based in Franklin, TN, founded by national bestselling author and financial expert Dave Ramsey. Through its multimedia platforms, live events, consumer products, and flagship app EveryDollar, the company delivers daily financial, relationship, and personal development guidance. For more than 30 years, Ramsey Solutions has equipped millions of people with the tools and confidence to beat debt, give generously and achieve financial peace of mind. For more information, please visit www.ramseysolutions.com.

