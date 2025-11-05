Instant Gratification Is Costing Americans Their Happiness, According to New Ramsey Solutions Study

Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, a new study from Ramsey Solutions reveals a growing tension between the urge to spend now and the desire for lasting financial peace. The State of Personal Finance Q3 2025 report finds that instant gratification may be making Americans less happy, especially when it comes to bigger purchases like cars.

According to the study, car buyers who finance their purchase report far lower happiness (55%) than those who pay in cash (89%).

The emotional cost of debt extends beyond vehicles: 41% of U.S. adults say they’d rather enjoy life now than save for the future, proving the “buy now, worry later” mindset continues to shape financial decisions.

“The holidays bring so much pressure to spend, give and do it all, but that pressure is often just instant gratification in disguise,” said Rachel Cruze, personal finance expert and bestselling author.

The study points to the upcoming holiday season putting instant gratification to the test.

Only 13% of U.S. adults plan to spend more on Christmas this year, suggesting that after years of inflation and rising debt, many families seem to be heading into the holidays with a more intentional approach to spending.

“Instant gratification promises happiness, but it never delivers. When you slow down and spend with intention, you end up enjoying the season more. Peace and contentment last a lot longer than anything you can buy,” said Cruze.

Spend Now vs. Save Smart

Spend Now

• Forty-one percent of U.S. adults say they’d rather enjoy life now than save for the future.

• Almost half of car buyers take on payments — and only 55% of those feel happy afterward.

• One in 3 admit they are more likely to spend when stressed or emotional.

Save Smart

• Eighty-nine percent of buyers who paid cash for a car report feeling happy about the purchase — the highest percentage across all purchasing categories.

• About a third (29%) of U.S. adults plan to spend less on Christmas this year.• Only 13% expect to increase their Christmas spending, showing that more Americans are choosing intention over impulse this holiday season.

About the Study

The State of Personal Finance is a quarterly research study by Ramsey Solutions that surveys U.S. adults to track financial habits, behaviors and trends nationwide. Since launching in 2021, the study has surveyed over 17,000 Americans. Findings have been featured by major outlets, including “Forbes,” “The New York Times,” Fox News and “Good Morning America.”

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions provides financial guidance based on the 7 Baby Steps— a proven plan that’s helped millions of people pay off debt, save money and build wealth for the future. Through its multimedia platforms, consumer products and digital tools, Ramsey Solutions produces life-changing financial, relationship and personal development content every day. The company was founded in 1992 by financial expert and national bestselling author Dave Ramsey and now employs over 1,000 team members dedicated to helping people take control of their money and their lives.