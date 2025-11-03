Personal Finance Expert and Bestselling Author Jade Warshaw Reveals the Emotional Side of Money in New Book “What No One Tells You About Money,” Now Available for Presale

Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, “What No One Tells You About Money,” by personal finance expert, bestselling author and co-host of “The Ramsey Show” Jade Warshaw, became available for presale. Published by Ramsey Press, the book (ISBN: 979-8-887821-37-5) will be released on January 6, 2026, and will retail for $24.99.

In her groundbreaking new book, Warshaw flips the script on personal finance advice, showing that the toughest money battles aren’t about fighting with the numbers — they’re about fighting with the heart and mind.

Drawing from her own powerful story of paying off over $460,000 of debt, Warshaw offers a raw and relatable look at the emotional battles that keep people from winning with money. She helps readers identify the fear, guilt and frustration that hold them back and equips them with the truth, tools and mindset to finally move forward with confidence.

“Most people think they have a math problem with money, but really, they have a mindset problem,” said Warshaw. “This book is about helping you face what’s underneath the numbers so you can finally win — for good.”

In “What No One Tells You About Money,” readers will learn how to:

Identify what’s really driving their money decisions (beyond the numbers)

Build financial confidence rooted in truth, not guilt or fear

Break the cycle of starting and stopping with their money plan

Gain lasting traction toward the life they want

“What No One Tells You About Money” is now available for presale at https://store.ramseysolutions.com/money/books/what-no-one-tells-you-about-money-by-jade-warshaw/.

About Jade Warshaw

Jade Warshaw is a personal finance coach, bestselling author of “Money’s Not a Math Problem” and co-host of “The Ramsey Show.” Jade has a professional background in entertainment and has performed in over 92 countries worldwide. Since paying off over $460,000 in debt with her husband, Sam, Jade’s been helping others learn how to get out of debt and take control of their money. Jade’s served at Ramsey Solutions since 2023, and she’s appeared on CNBC, Fox News, Fox Business, Yahoo Finance and Cheddar News and been featured in Fortune and POLITICO magazines. Follow Jade on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X or online at jadewarshaw.com.

About Ramsey Press

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press — a part of Ramsey Solutions — publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Rachel Cruze, Ken Coleman, Dr. John Delony and George Kamel. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational books on personal development, leadership, business, relationships, and personal finance. For more information, visit https://www.ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.