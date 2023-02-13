RBC iShares Expands ETF Offerings to Provide More Precise and Targeted Solutions

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expands its exchange traded fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of five iShares ETFs.



The funds cover several new ETF strategies, offering easy and affordable access to a range of exposures including long government bonds, emerging market equities, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The five ETFs (collectively the “iShares Funds”) are listed in the table below and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today; the new iShares Funds will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

Fund Name Ticker Annual Management Fee iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.15% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT, XTLT.U 0.18%1 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.18%1 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.30%1 iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.39%



Helen Hayes, Head of iShares Canada, BlackRock:

“With the launch of these new ETFs, we’re working to empower Canadian investors to take a more granular approach to portfolio construction and enable financial advisors to create highly customizable portfolios to help their clients reach their investment objectives.”

1 If applicable, BlackRock Canada or an affiliate is entitled to receive a fee for acting as manager of each ETF managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate (“iShares ETF”) in which this iShares Fund may invest (an “underlying product fee” and together with the management fee payable to BlackRock Canada, the “total annual fee”). As the underlying product fees are embedded in the market value of the iShares ETFs in which this iShares Fund may invest, any underlying product fees are borne indirectly by this iShares Fund. BlackRock Canada will adjust the management fee payable to it by this iShares Fund to ensure that the total annual fees paid directly or indirectly to BlackRock Canada and its affiliates by this iShares Fund will not exceed the percentage of the NAV set out above. The total annual fee is exclusive of HST. Any underlying product fees borne indirectly by this iShares Fund are calculated and accrued daily and are paid not less than annually.



The iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF (XFLB) provides exposure to Government of Canada bonds with remaining maturities of 15 years and greater. XFLB is currently the only Canadian Federal Long Bond Index ETF which contains federal bonds exclusively. This provides Canadian investors pure exposure to an asset class typically considered a strong hedge for Canadian equity exposure in periods of economic uncertainty.

The iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (XTLT, XTLT.U) and iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XTLH) each provide exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. XTLH seeks to hedge any resulting U.S. dollar currency exposure back to Canadian dollars. These launches compliment RBC iShares’ existing suite of fixed income ETF solutions to provide an efficient, transparent and easy way to empower investors to construct bond portfolios.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (XEMC) provides exposure to securities of issuers located in emerging markets, excluding China. XEMC is currently Canada’s first emerging market equities ETF that omits China exposure, allowing investors to take a tailored approach to their equity allocation for the region.

The iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF (XDRV) provides exposure to securities of issuers that could benefit from the development and adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, as determined by the index provider. This launch is the latest addition to RBC iShares expanding suite of Megatrends ETFs.

RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

For more information about RBC iShares, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate .

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.91 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $525 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

® / TM Trademark(s) of Royal Bank of Canada. Used under license. iSHARES is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under license. © 2022 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact for Media:

Reem Jazar

Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com