Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX)

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX). The in-depth 26-page initiation report includes detailed information on the Context Therapeutics’ business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.

The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Promising Pipeline of Novel Systemic Therapies: Context Therapeutics has built a promising pipeline of novel systemic therapies for multiple solid cancer indications. The clinical stage candidate, onapristone extended-release (ONA-XR), is a complete PR antagonist that targets cancer indications where PR-mediated signaling contributes to resistance and disease progression. ONA-XR is being evaluated in combination with anti-estrogen drugs in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer and endometrial cancer. The extended-release formulation and pure antagonist properties of onapristone are expected to provide a balance between efficacy and toxicity, while overcoming drug resistance. The follow-on pipeline candidate CTIM-76 is a Claudin-6 (CLDN6) x CD3 bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in IND-enabling studies with an eventual goal of treating CLDN6-expressing cancers. CLDN6, an oncofetal tight junction protein, is highly expressed in different cancer cells, particularly testicular and ovarian, but lacks expression in healthy cells. Other clinical trial candidates such as BioNTech’s CAR-T Candidate BNT211 have provided encouraging evidence of CLDN6 as an effective therapeutic target. The bispecific antibody approach of CTIM-76, accompanied by an ideal target (CLDN6), has shown high specificity and selectivity with optimal T-cell lysis (cancer cell apoptosis) and minimal off target inflammatory response in multiple in-vitro studies. We believe both candidates are being developed on a strong scientific foundation and have the potential to bring new drugs to market.

Strong Scientific Background, Large Market, and Sound Financial Footing Supporting Valuation: ONA-XR and CTIM-76 represent significant global opportunities and an unmet need in the treatment of solid tumors. Both medications are being progressed through the pipeline, with multiple clinical and pre-clinical data readouts expected to be released in 2023. The pipeline progress is further supported by a sound financial position as exhibited by the company having zero-debt and cash runway into Q1 2024. We have valued the company using a risk-adjusted DCF methodology, assuming a probability of success of 15% and a discount rate of 12.5%, yielding a value of $93.82 million or $5.88 per-share contingent on successful execution by the company.

