Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA)

Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA). The update note includes detailed information on the MAIA Biotechnology's business, recent updates, management commentary, financial results, valuation, and risks.

MAIA Biotechnology Raises $1.51 Million Through Private Placement with Continued Board Participation, Supporting Financial Runway and Highlighting Insider Conviction Ahead of Phase 3 Trial: MAIA Biotechnology announced the completion of a $1.51 million private placement through the issuance of 1,233,488 common shares at $1.224 per share, each accompanied by a warrant exercisable at $1.36 with a three-year term. Proceeds from the offering are intended to fund Step 1 of Part C of the Phase II THIO-101 trial and support general working capital as the company advances its clinical programs. Notably, independent directors participated in the financing, purchasing an aggregate 179,737 shares and an equal number of warrants, emphasizing continued insider alignment. Following the transaction, directors and officers collectively hold approximately 5.02 million shares, representing 13.43% ownership. We note that the successful placement, coupled with repeated insider participation, strengthens MAIA’s near-term liquidity position and reflects sustained confidence in ateganosine’s scientific differentiation and commercial potential, as the company progresses through pivotal Phase 3 development targeting advanced NSCLC.

MAIA Biotechnology announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 3 pivotal THIO-104 trial, a key inflection point as the ateganosine (THIO) program advances into a full registrational study in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The multicenter, open-label trial will enroll up to 300 third-line NSCLC patients who are resistant to prior checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy regimens, randomizing patients 1:1 to ateganosine sequenced with a checkpoint inhibitor versus investigator’s choice of chemotherapy, with overall survival as the primary endpoint. Regulatory approvals are in place to screen patients across Taiwan, Turkey, select EMA countries, and Georgia, with enrollment now underway. The initiation of THIO-104 builds directly on encouraging Phase 2 THIO-101 data, which demonstrated a median overall survival of 17.8 months, progression-free survival of 5.6 months (more than double standard-of-care chemotherapy), and individual patient survival extending to 30 months. Importantly, the company has disclosed a Bayesian assurance analysis for THIO-104, citing an estimated 96% probability of success at the interim analysis and a 99% probability of success at final analysis, based on the observed Phase 2 survival benefit and the trial’s statistical design assumptions. Ateganosine’s Fast Track designation from the FDA further supports an expedited regulatory pathway. From our perspective, first patient dosing in THIO-104 de-risks the development timeline, shifts the program into a value-defining phase, and positions MAIA for a potential comparative efficacy readout that could support full regulatory approval if Phase 2 benefits are confirmed at scale. Ateganosine Positioned as a Potential First-in-Class Telomere-Targeting Therapy Addressing a Critical Treatment Gap in Advanced NSCLC: MAIA Biotechnology outlined its view that the advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment landscape is approaching a strategic inflection point, particularly for patients without actionable mutations who have become refractory to checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) and chemotherapy. While CPIs continue to dominate NSCLC treatment, accounting for an estimated $50 billion in global sales in 2024, their limitations in later-line settings leave a substantial unmet need. MAIA believes ateganosine represents a novel therapeutic class targeting telomerase activity, a near-universal feature of cancer cells, rather than mutation-specific or PD-1/PD-L1–dependent pathways. Supported by Fast Track designation from the FDA and the initiation of the Phase 3 THIO-104 trial, ateganosine is positioned to address this refractory patient population with a dual mechanism designed to induce direct cancer cell death while activating immune responses. From a commercial perspective, the NSCLC market is projected to grow from approximately $34 billion to $66 billion by 2032, and ateganosine’s opportunity extends beyond lung cancer, with FDA Orphan Drug Designations already granted in glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and small cell lung cancer. In our view, the convergence of clinical progress, regulatory momentum, and a differentiated mechanism places MAIA at a potentially pivotal juncture, where successful execution could establish telomere targeting as a new foundational approach in oncology.



About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, MAIA is a biotechnology company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel cancer therapies with high unmet medical needs.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

