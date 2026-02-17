Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS)

New York, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS). The update note includes information on the Genius Group Ltd.’ financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, and risks. The research summary below is from a report commissioned by Genius Group Ltd. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. Investors can find various risk factors in the update report and in the respective financial filings for Genius Group Limited.

The full research report is available below.

Genius Group February 2026 Update Note



Highlights from the report include:

Genius Group Limited Outlines 2026 Strategic Roadmap with Revenue Growth Targets and Bitcoin Treasury Expansion: Genius Group’s CEO letter frames 2026 as a pivotal execution year built around four profitable pathways: Genius School, Genius Academy, Genius Resorts, and Genius City. Management expects strong operating momentum following improvements in 2025, when the company anticipates reporting more than 70% year-on-year pro forma revenue growth to above $13.5 million, and guides that 2026 revenue is expected to exceed $20 million with positive EBITDA. The roadmap emphasizes scaling a hybrid high-tech, high-touch education and hospitality model, continued development of Genius City Bali with a year-three profit target of $5.8 million, and disciplined balance sheet expansion under a Bitcoin-first treasury strategy with a long-term objective of holding up to 10,000 Bitcoin. In addition, management plans to prioritize shareholder value through prudent capital allocation, including continued share buybacks where accretive, conservative use of the approved ATM facility, and funding of legal and central costs primarily from operations. The company also highlighted a strategic shift from a defensive posture in 2025 to an offensive growth phase in 2026, supported by an expanded leadership and advisory team and a focus on building scalable global learning communities aligned with AI, blockchain, and community-driven education models. Overall, we view the 2026 roadmap as signaling a transition from recovery to execution, with improving revenue visibility, a clearer path toward profitability, and a more structured capital allocation framework that could potentially strengthen the company’s long-term earnings profile if successfully implemented.

Genius Group released detailed architectural and financial plans for its flagship Genius City and Genius Future School development in Bali, marking a meaningful evolution of the project with a 50% increase in scale versus prior disclosures. The expanded model integrates three interconnected hubs spanning a Student Hub, Living Hub, and Learning Hub, designed to deliver lifelong education across school-age students and adults around the company’s core focus on AI, Bitcoin and Blockchain, and Community. The project, designed by award-winning Inspiral Architects and targeted for completion in late 2027, now covers approximately 15,463 square meters of land with around 19,000 square meters of built-up area. The Living Hub is structured as a 100-key MICE-oriented hotel linked to advanced AI, VR, Web3, and creator labs, while the Learning Hub includes an 800-seat multipurpose dome and shared co-working, media, and technology facilities intended to support both corporate and educational use cases. The Student Hub operates as a future-focused school and youth community, connecting students with mentors, companies, and international educators. Management also outlined an updated financial model targeting year-three revenue of approximately $19.8 million and profit of $5.8 million, against an estimated total project cost of $27.3 million and implied enterprise value of $46.4 million. Funding is expected to include a mix of debt and tokenized real-world asset structures, subject to regulatory approvals, and builds on the earlier $14 million valuation framework announced alongside the Nuanu partnership. While the timelines remain long-dated and execution risk remains inherent at this stage, the release of integrated design, scale, and economics provides greater visibility into management’s ambitions for Genius City Bali as a prototype for broader global replication. Acquisition of Lighthouse Studios Expands Content Infrastructure with Launch of Genius Studios: Genius Group announced the acquisition of Lighthouse Studios, a Singapore-founded podcast and video production business with facilities in Bali, with plans to relaunch the platform as Genius Studios in January 2026. The transaction was completed via an asset purchase agreement for an undisclosed amount below the company’s materiality threshold and positions Genius Group to internalize high-quality media production capabilities as part of its broader Genius Academy and Genius School expansion. The purpose-built facility includes multiple recording studios, co-working space, meeting rooms, and a café, and is located near the company’s planned Genius City Bali development, creating operational and geographic synergies. Management intends to use Genius Studios as the global production hub for AI-powered microcourses, certifications, podcasts, social media content, and future docuseries tied to the development of Genius City and the evolution of education. We view the acquisition as a strategically modest but operationally relevant addition that strengthens content scalability, supports the company’s high-tech, high-touch education model, and enhances control over production quality and distribution, while remaining capital-light and aligned with the broader Genius School and ecosystem strategy.

About Genius Group Limited

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Singapore-based EdTech and education company engaged in providing educational services in over 200 countries. It aims to develop an AI-powered lifelong learning curriculum and make its educational products accessible worldwide to all age groups.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Genius Group Limited for producing research materials regarding Genius Group Limited, and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 02/17/2025, the issuer has paid us a total of $108,000 for our research services, which commenced on 04/16/2022. The first year was billed annually for $27,000. Thereafter, payments were made in equal installments of $13,500 for six-month semi-annual periods, with $13,500 received in April 2023 for the April–October 2023 period. A payment of $27,000 was made in May 2024 to cover two outstanding six-month terms corresponding to October 2023 and April 2024. An additional $13,500 was received in November 2024 for the October 2024–April 2025 period, followed by another $13,500 payment received in May 2025 for the April 2025–October 2025 period, and another $13,500 payment received in November 2025 for the October 2025–April 2026 period. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has paid us for non-research related services as of 02/17/26 consisting of $3,000 for presenting at a virtual investment conference and $2,000 for organizing an investment dinner. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained within this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such a capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. This document is not produced in conjunction with a security offering and is not an offering to purchase securities. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Genius Group Ltd. Please review the update report attached for full disclosure page.

