Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA)

New York, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA). The research summary below is from a report commissioned by MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. The update note includes detailed information on the MAIA Biotechnology’s business, recent updates, management commentary, financial results, valuation, and risks.

The full update note is available below.

MAIA Biotechnology March 2026 Update Note



Highlights from the note include:

$30 Million Equity Raise Completed Through Underwritten Public Offering Led by Healthcare Investors to Fund Clinical Development and Strengthen Balance Sheet:

MAIA Biotechnology completed a $30 million underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of common stock at $1.50 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $30 million prior to underwriting discounts and expenses. The company also granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares to cover over-allotments. Notably, the financing was structured as a straightforward common stock offering with no warrant coverage and included participation from healthcare-dedicated investors alongside existing shareholders. Net proceeds are intended to support ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the pivotal THIO-104 Phase 3 study, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. From our perspective, the successful completion of this sizeable, warrant-free financing led by sector-focused investors materially strengthens MAIA’s capital position as it advances through late-stage clinical execution and upcoming value-defining milestones. Provides 2026 Strategic Outlook Following Strong 2025 Execution, Highlighting Phase 3 Progress, Fast Track Status, and Capital Strength to Support Accelerated Pathways: MAIA Biotechnology issued a corporate update outlining its 2025 accomplishments and targeted 2026 milestones as the ateganosine (THIO) program advances through late-stage clinical development in third-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). During 2025, the company secured FDA Fast Track designation, initiated the registrational Phase 3 THIO-104 trial, expanded the Phase 2 THIO-101 study into Part C across Asia and Europe, and received a $2.3 million NIH grant to support U.S. enrollment. Management also highlighted master clinical supply agreements with Roche and BeOne Medicines to facilitate combination studies with checkpoint inhibitors, reinforcing ateganosine’s positioning within the broader immunotherapy landscape. The company raised approximately $17.6 million during 2025, with consistent board participation, and reported that directors and officers collectively hold over 5 million shares (approximately 13% ownership), indicating insider alignment. Looking ahead to 2026, MAIA targets interim efficacy analyses from the Phase 3 trial, completion of the Phase 2 Part C expansion, continued regulatory engagement under Fast Track provisions, and advancement of second-generation telomere-targeting molecules into Phase 1 studies. In our view, the outlined roadmap reflects a company transitioning from proof-of-concept to potential value-defining execution, with multiple clinical and regulatory catalysts concentrated over the next 12–24 months.

Highlights Phase 3 Momentum and Commercial Positioning of Ateganosine in CEO's 2026 Letter to Shareholders, Emphasizing Breakthrough Potential in the $50 Billion Immunotherapy Market:

MAIA Biotechnology released its 2026 Letter to Shareholders, outlining continued clinical and strategic momentum for ateganosine (THIO) as it advances through its pivotal Phase 3 program in third-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Management emphasized the company’s targeted focus on the third-line setting, where no established standard of care exists and approximately 50,000 patients annually in the United States face limited therapeutic options beyond chemotherapy. We note that ateganosine, when sequenced with a checkpoint inhibitor, has demonstrated clinical outcomes exceeding historical benchmarks for chemotherapy or CPI-based therapy alone, positioning the therapy as a differentiated approach rather than a direct competitor within the broader immunotherapy market, estimated at approximately $50 billion globally. The ongoing Phase 3 trial is described by the company as having a high probability of technical success based on prior data and statistical modeling, and ateganosine continues to benefit from FDA Fast Track designation in NSCLC. Valuation: Recent clinical updates include THIO-101 Phase 2 data (180 mg dose cohort) showing median PFS of 5.6 months (>2x SOC) and median OS of 17.8 months, with two patients completing 33 cycles, as well as ESMO-highlighted 30-month survival in a refractory NSCLC patient completing two-year therapy. With continued positive readouts, the ongoing THIO-104 Phase 3 study remains a key valuation catalyst, marking progression toward controlled clinical validation and potential registration. We maintain our valuation of $10.27 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company. Our valuation model is based on a blended valuation approach incorporating discounted cash flow and comparable company analyses, with a 90% weighting assigned to the DCF methodology. The DCF model assumes an approximately 14% discount rate and models ateganosine commercialization beginning in 2027. We will seek to revisit our valuation model upon the release of updated financial results, incorporating the revised share count and reassessed comparable company analysis.



About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, MAIA is a biotechnology company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel cancer therapies with high unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit https://maiabiotech.com/



About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. for producing research materials regarding MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. for producing research materials regarding MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 03/05/26, the issuer paid us $129,500 for research services, structured as follows: $20,000 for an initiation report and $15,000 for update notes in the first year; $20,000 for one update note and $11,500 for three follow-on notes in the second year; $20,000 for one update note and $11,500 for three follow-on notes in the third year; and $20,000 for one update note and $11,500 for three follow-on notes in the fourth year. Research services commenced and initiation payment was made on 11/10/22. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research-related services as of 03/05/26. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Please review update report attached for full disclosures.

