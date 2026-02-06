Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Almonty Industries, Inc. (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (OTCQX: ALMTF)

New York, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an Update Note on Almonty Industries, Inc. (TSX: AII) (NASDAQ: ALM) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1). The research summary below is from an issuer-sponsored report commissioned by Almonty Industries, Inc. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. The update note includes detailed information on the Almonty Industries’ business model, services, industry overview, financials, valuation, management profile, and risks.

Almonty Transitions Sangdong Mine into Commercial Operations with First Ore Delivery, Marking Strategic Breakthrough Toward Non-China Tungsten Supply Chain: Almonty Industries announced a major operational milestone with the successful delivery of the first truckload of ore to the Run-of-Mine (ROM) pad at its Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea, signaling the transition from development and commissioning into active mining operations and the final phase ahead of full commercial production. This achievement confirms that critical underground infrastructure, haulage systems, and processing workflows are functioning under production conditions, enabling the project to advance into crushing, grinding, and flotation stages before entering production stabilization. Management indicated that all preparatory technical work, including geological assessment, ground stabilization, load testing, and equipment installation, has been completed, supporting a controlled ramp-up toward steady-state operations. Strategically, Sangdong represents a cornerstone asset in Almonty’s long-term positioning as a key supplier of tungsten to Western and allied markets seeking to diversify away from China, which currently dominates more than 80% of global supply. Beyond initial concentrate production, Sangdong is expected to anchor a vertically integrated “Korean Trinity” platform, combining tungsten mining, downstream tungsten oxide processing, and future molybdenum production. We view this milestone as a pivotal inflection point that de-risks project execution, enhances revenue visibility, and strengthens Almonty’s strategic relevance within U.S. and allied critical minerals supply chains.



Looking ahead to 2026, Almonty’s strategic focus centers on advancing the Sangdong Tungsten Mine toward full-scale commercial operation under Phase I, followed by the commencement of the planned Phase II expansion, which is expected to be completed in 2027. Phase II is designed to lift throughput capacity to approximately 1.2 million tonnes per annum, positioning Sangdong to potentially produce more than 460,000 MTUs annually, materially increasing Almonty’s global tungsten output and revenue base at a time when In parallel, the Company’s large-scale drilling program at the Panasqueira Mine is expected to define the mine plan for development into Level 4, supporting higher-grade ore access, a potential increase in annual production to approximately 124,000 MTUs, and an extension of mine life. Almonty continues to advance the Sangdong Molybdenum Project, one of the highest-grade molybdenum deposits globally at 0.26% MoS₂, toward reserve definition and development planning, while targeting production readiness at the Gentung Browns Lake Project in Montana by the second half of 2026. Beyond these core projects, management indicated that 2026 will also be a year of continued evaluation of additional tungsten opportunities, supported by its long-standing relationships with governments and strategic customers seeking secure, non-China supply sources. Valuation: We view 2026 as a pivotal year in Almonty’s evolution from a development-focused company into a scaled, multi-jurisdictional tungsten producer. With a strengthened balance sheet, a diversified asset base across Asia, Europe, and North America, and increasing alignment with Western critical minerals strategies, the Company appears well positioned to execute its near-term production ramp-up and benefit from a historically strong tungsten price environment while maintaining disciplined expansion. In response to these developments, we have updated our financial model to reflect prevailing tungsten prices, the phased contribution from the Gentung Browns Lake Project, and the latest share count following recent equity issuances. Our revised forecasts incorporate materially higher realized APT pricing assumptions (more than doubling since our prior valuation update to approximately US$1,200/MTU), incremental production and cash flow from Gentung, and a modestly higher diluted share base. Together, these adjustments yield an updated valuation framework that better captures Almonty’s evolving asset mix, expanding production scale, and earnings potential over the 2026–2028 modelled ramp-up period. Based on an 8% discount rate applied to our NPV analysis, we have revised our valuation upward to approximately C$20.00 per share from our prior valuation of C$11.00 per share, contingent upon successful execution by the Company.





About Almonty Industries, Inc.

Almonty Industries Inc. is a global leader in tungsten mining, with strategically positioned assets in geopolitically stable regions including South Korea, Portugal, and Spain. The company is positioning to potentially become the largest tungsten producer outside China upon the commissioning of its flagship Sangdong Mine.

