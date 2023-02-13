authID® Expands Verified™ CloudConnect™ to BeyondTrust, Bringing Unphishable Human Factor Authentication™ to Privileged Access Management

authID integrates Verified’s FIDO2 passwordless, biometric identity authentication with BeyondTrust’s Privilege Management for Windows & Mac

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [Nasdaq: AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, today announced the integration of Verified CloudConnect with BeyondTrust , a worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security. This most recent Verified CloudConnect integration marks another step forward in authID’s mission to extend its capabilities across the cyber ecosystem.

Cyberattacks caused by bad actors who prey on passwords, legacy MFA, and human error continue to disrupt businesses, while increasing remediation and reputational costs. authID’s Human Factor Authentication (HFA) delivers unphishable multi-factor authentication (MFA) that stops unauthorized access and lateral movement by bad actors. Combining strong FIDO2 passwordless authentication with biometric certainty and anti-spoofing liveness confirmation, HFA authenticates the human behind the device, anywhere.

Verified CloudConnect, now integrated with BeyondTrust’s Privilege Management for Windows & Mac solution that enforces least privileges across enterprise endpoints, offers BeyondTrust customers a portable, phishing-resistant authentication solution that eliminates the risks and costs of passwords, while providing a secure identity affirmation and account recovery tool.

“Our Human Factor Authentication reduces the risk of password-based attacks and lateral movement by bad actors, while improving user productivity,” said Jeremiah Mason, Chief Product of authID. “With this integration with BeyondTrust, authID again extends the reach of our next-gen authentication solutions to accelerate the move to zero trust by our mutual customers.”

HFA significantly reduces the risk of MFA bypass and unauthorized lateral access and privilege to deliver a more secure network from anywhere in the world. Offering a seamless user experience that is portable across any Windows or Mac mobile or desktop device, HFA solves for the human element in privileged access authentication.

“The BeyondTrust Technology Alliance Program enables integrations with BeyondTrust PAM solutions so that customers can maximize the value of their IT security investments,” said David Manks, VP Strategic Alliances of BeyondTrust. “We are pleased to add authID’s Verified Human Factor Authentication to our program.”

Earlier this month, authID announced the integration of Verified CloudConnect with Okta’s Workforce Identity Cloud and the expanded availability of Verified 3.0 with Okta Customer Identity Cloud to provide its solutions across Okta’s workforce and customer identity clients. Bringing Verified’s Human Factor Authentication solution to the full landscape of Identity Access Management (IAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) providers will help organizations become more secure and advance zero trust across the security landscape.

Visit authID’s Human Factor Authentication solution for BeyondTrust to learn how your organization can deploy unphishable authentication to secure privileged access management.

About authID® Inc.

At authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai .