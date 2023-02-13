English French

Press release

Atos included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023

Paris, February 13, 2023 - Atos today announces that it has, for the 10th consecutive year, been included in S&P’s Global Sustainability Yearbook. For this 2023 edition Atos has received a Top 10% S&P Global ESG score in the IT Services industry. In the review of 7,800 companies globally, Atos is ranked as one of the most sustainable companies in the world and within the top 10% in its industry. The annual Sustainability Yearbook recognizes companies, grouped by industry, that have demonstrated strong corporate sustainability. Membership was highly competitive this year.

In 2022, Atos improved its S&P Global ESG score in the CSA (Corporate Sustainability Assessment) by 2 points, achieving 85/100, and retaining its ranking among the top-performing companies worldwide in the Environmental, Social & Governance dimensions. Atos has consistently received excellent ESG scores which has ensured its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (both the DJSI World and DJSI Europe) for the last eight consecutive years, and ten consecutive years in the DJSI World.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos comments “Our commitment to sustainability and the transparent communication of our progress has helped set Atos apart. We are extremely proud to rank among the top 10% of companies in the IT Services Industry worldwide, which is testament to our continuous development and commitment towards sustainability and our excellence in ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) practices.”

These results add to Atos’ international recognition as a leader in sustainability and ESG practices. Atos has received a ‘AAA’ rating (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment 2022, was rewarded a Platinum Award from EcoVadis, achieved a Prime status in the ESG assessment carried out by ISS in 2022 and was selected on CDP’s prestigious ‘A List 2022’ for tackling climate change.

Find out more about Atos’ CSR program.

For more information about the Yearbook Methodology and see the full rankings, go to: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/

***

Note to editors

To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global Sustainability Score within 30% of their industry’s top-performing company. The Sustainability Yearbook 2023 contains several key improvements, most importantly:

- Updated Yearbook Emblems to factually distinguish top performing companies; and

- A revised methodology with an exclusion screening process , to align the Yearbook’s methodology further with the approach taken to select companies into S&P Global ESG Indices.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laura Fau – laura.fau@atos.net – +33 (0) 6 73 64 04 18

Attachment