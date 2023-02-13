Printed Batteries Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 47.07%

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Batteries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global printed batteries market size reached US$ 132.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,338.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.07% during 2021-2027.

Blue Spark Technologies Inc.

BrightVolt Solid State Batteries

Cymbet Corporation

Enfucell Oy

FLEXEL LLC

Imprint Energy Inc.

NEC Corporation

Planar Energy Devices Inc.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Xymox Technologies Inc.

Printed electronics is an umbrella term used for electronic devices created by printing on a variety of substrates. Printed batteries are one of the critical parts of printed electronics and use various active materials from solution-based inks. These inks are deposited under a substrate using suitable printing techniques, such as stencil, screen, dispenser and spray printing, and dip or blade coating.

Nowadays, a wide variety of printed batteries are available in the market, such as disposable and rechargeable batteries. Some of the commonly used anode and cathode materials utilized in printed batteries include Lithium titanate (LTO) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP).



Printed batteries serve as an excellent alternative to conventional batteries due to their cost-effectiveness, compact structure, flexibility and portability. On account of these properties, they are used in several applications, such as radio-frequency sensing, cosmetic and medicinal patches, greeting cards sensor, data logging systems, interactive packaging and other consumer electronics products.

The associated advantages, along with their increasing and diversified applications, represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Besides this, printed batteries are sustainable and environment-friendly, which can dramatically reduce material waste and enable faster production due to the less complicated fabrication procedures.

With the advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless sensor technologies, there has been rapid adoption of these batteries, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the leading electronics companies are developing printed cells using 3D printing technologies that are compatible with smart devices and exhibit minimal volumetric expansion, high rate capability, stability and security. This is expected to drive the market in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global printed batteries market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global printed batteries market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global printed batteries market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $132.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1338.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 47.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Printed Batteries Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Voltage Range

6.1 Below 1.5 V

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Between 1.5 V to 3 V

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Above 3V

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Rechargeable

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Rechargeable

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Energy Harvesting

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Medical Devices

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Smart Packaging

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Smart Cards

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Wearable Technology

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

