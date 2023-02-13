ACAMS Expands Expertise and Convening Power with Appointment of Craig Timm as U.S. Head of AML

WASHINGTON, DC, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS, a leading global organization dedicated to fighting illicit finance, is expanding its breadth of expertise with the addition of a new U.S.-based financial-crime expert with more than 15 years of experience across the public and private sectors. Craig M. Timm, who previously served as the Deputy Chief of the Money Laundering and Bank Integrity Unit of the U.S. Justice Department’s Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section (AFMLS) and the Managing Director of Emerging Risks, Strategic Initiatives and Government Liaison Executive in Bank of America’s Global Financial Crimes department, has joined ACAMS as the organization’s senior director, anti-money laundering, and will be overseeing all Government, Law Enforcement and Private sector engagement in the U.S.

In his new role, Timm will be a key expert in helping advance ACAMS efforts to fight financial crime, including facilitating public-private partnerships with anti-financial crime (AFC) stakeholders to strengthen compliance efforts and drive investigations of suspected money laundering and other illicit activity. As an ACAMS in-house AML expert, Timm will separately play a role in providing illicit-finance threat analyses and guidance for AFC professionals working at financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and law enforcement agencies around the world.

“Few in the AFC sector understand the power of collaboration better than Craig, who in his career has led major prosecutions of banks for AML and sanctions violations and served as a private-sector liaison for U.S. financial regulators and the Department of Justice,” said ACAMS CEO, Scott Liles. “By leveraging the unique position of ACAMS in the global AFC space, Craig will play a key role in developing compliance best practices and fostering cross-sector partnerships that more effectively target and track illicit financial networks, and ultimately better equip institutions to mitigate these risks.”

“With Craig’s expertise to guide us, you can expect to see ACAMS making the most of its convening power to bring the best and brightest together to help safeguard the financial sector and save lives,” he said. “We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

With the addition of Timm as the new U.S. head of AML, this strengthens the team’s U.S. presence. Globally, the team is led by Dr. Justine Walker, global head of sanctions, compliance, and risk at ACAMS, and has additional expertise located in the U.K., Europe, and Asia Pacific. In their capacity as thought leaders, the organization’s subject-matter experts take part in conferences and other events, provide input on educational products and services, and oversee resources for AFC practitioners, including the ACAMS Insights, ACAMS Crypto, and Sanctions Space hubs. For more information, visit ACAMS.org.

