LBMC Named a 2023 Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firm in the Nation

Nashville, Tenn, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, is pleased to announce that it has been named a 2023 Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firm. This is the third year in a row for LBMC to be recognized on Forbes’ prestigious list, again achieving placement as both a top Tax and Accounting firm in the U.S.

This esteemed award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes and Statista created the award list through an independent survey, and winners were based on the number of recommendations received from participants (peers and clients) and additional company data. LBMC was one of the few elite firms named to both lists, out of approximately 30,000 total participants and 4,500 final recommendations.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best tax and accounting firms in the nation again this year,” said Jeff Drummonds, LBMC’s CEO. “We appreciate the recommendations from our clients and peers reaffirming our culture of providing outstanding service and expertise. Our clients need trusted advisors who can provide unique solutions to help them grow, and we are grateful for the confidence they place in us.”

The Forbes awards follow LBMC’s recent recognition as an Inc. Best in Business award winner as well as a National Certified Great Place to Work for the third year in a row.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a Top 35 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. LBMC has more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its client base. LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, information security and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit our website.

