LBMC’s Rory Satkoski Earns National Leadership Award from NACVA

Louisville, KY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, is proud to announce that Rory Satkoski has been awarded the State Chapter President Leadership Award by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®).

A shareholder and leader of LBMC’s Client Advisory and Accounting Services practice, Satkoski currently serves as President of NACVA’s Kentucky State Chapter, where his leadership has significantly strengthened the association’s presence and impact across the region. The NACVA State Chapter President Leadership Award honors members who are dedicated to excellence and demonstrate unwavering support for the association and its mission.

Based in the LBMC Louisville office, Satkoski brings a diverse background of experience, making him a trusted partner for entrepreneurs, business owners, and CFOs navigating complex financial decisions. He works with clients to:

Address business-reporting needs that drive clarity and confidence

Minimize tax burdens while staying ahead of regulatory changes

Navigate valuation, succession, and M&A readiness

Unlock strategies that optimize financial performance and long-term business value

His expertise in business valuation is a cornerstone of his practice, helping leaders understand the true worth of their companies and prepare for growth opportunities, whether through capital investment, ownership transition, or strategic sales. Satkoski’s experience also includes outsourced CFO services, reviews, compilations, and forward-thinking tax planning.

"Congratulations to Rory for being recognized with the NACVA State Chapter President Leadership Award. This honor reflects his commitment to service, leadership within the valuation profession, and ability to bring people together to create meaningful impact. His work advancing professional development and community engagement within NACVA aligns closely with the values we hold at LBMC — investing in people, fostering collaboration, and leading with integrity. We’re proud to see his contributions acknowledged at the national level," said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC.

Satkoski holds his MBA from Indiana University Southeast and bachelor’s degree from Hanover College. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA). In addition to his involvement with NACVA, Satkoski is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants (KyCPA).

In its recognition, NACVA stated in part, “Please accept our heartfelt congratulations! Your leadership and expertise have made a meaningful impact on our Association. Without the dedication of members like you, NACVA would not be what it is today.”

For more information on LBMC’s Client Advisory and Accounting Services, click here.

For more information on LBMC’s Business Valuation Services, click here.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 40 firm serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. A USA Today Top Recommended Firm, LBMC was named a 2025 Fortune Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services and a six-time national Certified Great Place to Work. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

