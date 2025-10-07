LBMC Physician Business Solutions Expands into Memphis with Addition of Shade Robinson and Physician Data Services Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC Physician Business Solutions, LLC (PBS), a member of the LBMC Family of Companies, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Memphis market through a partnership with Memphis-based Physician Data Services (PDS). As part of this strategic growth transaction, Shade Robinson, founder of PDS, has joined PBS as Partner and Memphis Market Leader.

Founded in 1991, PDS built a strong reputation over the past three decades as a trusted revenue cycle management and credentialing partner for physicians and advanced practice providers across the Mid-South. Robinson led the company as president for nearly 35 years, earning a reputation for operational excellence, expertise in revenue cycle management, and longstanding client relationships throughout the region.

“Shade brings a legacy of leadership and service to the healthcare community in Memphis,” said Andrew McDonald, Shareholder, President and CEO of LBMC Physician Business Solutions. “We’re thrilled to welcome her and the entire PDS team to LBMC. This move deepens our regional footprint and enhances the level of service and expertise we provide to clients throughout the Southeast.”

In her role at LBMC, Robinson leads PBS’s Memphis market strategy and works with McDonald on business development and client growth initiatives. A licensed insurance agent, Robinson holds certifications through the AAPC in billing, auditing, documentation, compliance, and practice management. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis.

“Joining LBMC Physician Business Solutions marks an exciting new chapter for our team. Becoming part of LBMC, an organization known for its strong brand, culture, and industry leadership, allows us to build on the solid foundation of PDS while gaining access to expanded resources, technologies, and top-tier talent. This partnership positions us to provide even greater value to our clients and new opportunities for our team,” said Robinson.

With the PDS transaction, LBMC strengthens its presence in the Memphis area, following the firm’s expansion into that market in late 2024. Adding the experience of PDS to LBMC Memphis further reinforces PBS’s commitment to supporting healthcare providers across the region with trusted expertise in revenue cycle management, compliance, and operational efficiency.

About LBMC

LBMC is the #1 Tennessee-based professional services firm and one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms serving more than 11,000 clients nationwide with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

Attachment