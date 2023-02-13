Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (“Fidelity National”) (NYSE: FIS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into whether Fidelity National issued false and misleading statements to investors.

Fidelity National acquired the bulk of a merchant-payment business when it bought Worldpay Inc. nearly four years ago in a deal that was valued at about $41 billion at the time. This investigation aims to find out if Fidelity National made incorrect or deceptive statements to its investors regarding the Worldpay’s revenues and integration into Fidelity National’s business.

On February 13, the Company’s stock plummeted after it booked a $17.6 billion writedown on the Worldpay payment-processing business it bought for $41 billion just four years ago, a unit it now plans to spin-off into a separate entity.

