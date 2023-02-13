January AMK Report

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.



Company results for the month of January 2023 include:

Platform assets of $95.8 billion at the end of January, up 5.9% year-over-year.

Net flows were $347 million in the month of January, down 46.6% year-over-year.

AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $3.32 billion, up 16.5% year-over-year.

Number of households increased 14.6% year-over-year to 242,572 at the end of January.

Change Mo. Yr. Jan-22 Feb-22 Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23 PLATFORM METRICS Platform Assets (in $B) 90.5 89.5 90.8 86.0 86.9 82.1 86.3 84.4 79.4 82.8 87.1 91.5 95.8 4.7 % 5.9 % Net Flows (in $M) 650 694 791 376 605 383 374 605 228 283 280 345 347 0.6 % -46.6 % CASH METRIC Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 2.85 2.86 3.09 2.92 3.60 3.70 3.60 4.48 3.51 3.49 3.27 3.54 3.32 -6.2 % 16.5 % OTHER Number of Households 211,601 213,445 215,668 218,508 219,160 220,172 221,104 222,110 223,098 225,103 224,983 241,053 242,572 0.6 % 14.6 %

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com . AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

