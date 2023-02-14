Wesdome Expands Recently Discovered Hanging and Footwall Zones and Extends Kiena Deep A Zone Over 125 Metres Down Plunge

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep A zone at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Over the past several years, underground drilling has focussed on testing areas proximal to the Kiena Deep A zones. As part of this exploration focus, early success discovered the Footwall zones in 2021. Subsequently in 2022, exploration confirmed the presence of the South Limb at depth associated with Kiena Deep A zone (see press release dated June 1, 2022), suggesting potential to increase the strike length of the high grade A zone. Later in 2022, drilling intersected two new zones in the relative high rock quality hanging wall basalt that returned 2,850 g/t Au (“grams per tonne gold”) over 1.5 metres (“m”) (see press release dated November 16, 2022).

Since November, drill results have extended the Kiena Deep A zone 125 m down plunge. The A zone extends continuously from 1,100 m to approximately 2,000 m below surface and remains open at depth. Hole N103-6840W5 and N103-6840W6 confirmed the extension of the North Limb of the fold, with the overall geometry of the fold confirmed by hole 6840W4 (Figure 1), the true thickness of the North Limb remains unknown. The down plunge continuity, volume and grade at depth of the South limb will be tested by future drilling as access is provided by the hanging wall ramp.

Additionally, the latest drilling results have also continued to better define and expand the Footwall zones. Lenses FWZ_1 to FWZ_4 were intersected by holes N112-6861, N112-6861W1, and N112-6862W2 (Figure 2). The results obtained have extended these lenses and also increased confidence in the validity of the geological model.

Hole N103-6839W4 intersected and further defined the Hanging Wall Basalt zone (“HWB”) reported in the November 16, 2022 press release (Figure 1). More drilling is planned to better define the orientation and the thickness of this zone.

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Hole N112-6861: 75.6 g/t Au over 10.0 m core length (35.8 g/t Au capped, 6.4 m true width) A zone

Hole N103-6840W5: 23.7 g/t Au over 5.0 m core length (23.7 g/t Au capped, unknown true width) North Limb zone

Hole N103-6840W6: 26.8 g/t Au over 4.0 m core length (24.8 g/t Au capped, unknown true width) North Limb zone

Hole N112-6861: 33.6 g/t Au over 21.8 m core length (10.8 g/t Au capped, 4.3 m true width) Footwall_2 zone

Hole N103-6839W4: 4.1 g/t Au over 22.8 m core length - Hanging Wall Basalt zone



Assays capped at 90.0 g/t Au for A zone and capped at 35.0 g/t Au for the Hanging Wall Basalt zones. True widths are estimated.

Mr. Warwick Morley-Jepson, Interim President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent drill results that are continuing to better define and expand the recent discoveries adjacent to the Kiena Deep A Zone, namely the Footwall, South Limb and Hanging Wall Basalt zones. These zones have the potential to increase the number of ounces per vertical metre and to provide additional working faces during mining using the same underground infrastructure utilized to access the A zone. This can be leveraged to mine these additional zones on a lower unit cost basis. The discovery of these zones highlights the potential to add ounces within the basalt, where the rock quality is significantly better than in the footwall of the A Zone allowing for increased overall development rates.

Additionally, recent drilling has extended the A zone a further 125 metres down plunge, illustrating the future growth potential of this zone. Obviously, testing at depth potential remains one of the focuses of current drilling.

With the completion of the paste fill plant commissioning on November 30, 2022, commercial production at the Kiena Mine was declared effective December 1, 2022. To date, the paste fill plant has performed well, with the focus now primarily on ramp development. Currently ahead of schedule, ramp development in 2023 is designed to provide access to the much wider part of the high grade A zone in early 2024. Wesdome will continue to provide periodic progress updates throughout the year.”



TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The underground technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist – Underground Exploration of the Company, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently re-started Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”





For further information, please contact:

Warwick Morley-Jepson or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop Interim President and CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 w.morley-jepson@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 220 Bay St, Suite 1200 Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4 Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620 Website: www.wesdome.com



This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow





Table 1: Kiena Complex Underground Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Estimated True width (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (35 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861 321.0 328.5 7.5 4.4 3.92 3.92 BZA_1 N112-6861W1 177.0 182.4 5.4 5.0 11.24 7.47 BZA_1 N103-6839W4 362.6 369.2 6.6 4.0 72.24 20.15 A Zone N103-6839W6 381.3 388.3 7.0 5.0 4.01 4.01 A Zone N103-6840W4 313.5 318.9 5.4 NA 19.47 16.39 A Zone N103-6840W5 385.0 390.0 5.0 NA 23.69 23.69 A Zone N103-6840W6 289.0 293.0 4.0 NA 26.84 24.84 A Zone N112-6861 339.0 349.0 10.0 6.4 75.64 35.79 A Zone N112-6861W2 161.8 172.5 10.7 4.1 6.06 6.06 A Zone N103-6839W4 378.9 383.9 5.0 3.8 6.11 6.11 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 232.5 266.0 33.5 4.2 6.35 6.19 A1 Zone N112-6861W2 182.5 188.3 5.8 3.0 43.14 24.31 A1 Zone N112-6861 382.8 402.7 19.9 4.5 5.83 5.83 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 287.5 328.5 41.0 3.9 3.35 3.35 A2 Zone N112-6861 408.7 428.0 19.3 4.0 7.77 7.77 FWZ_1 N112-6861W2 252.0 256.9 4.9 3.0 77.44 19.48 FWZ_1 N112-6861 429.4 451.2 21.8 4.3 33.61 10.82 FWZ_2 N112-6861W1 397.0 411.7 14.7 5.3 13.16 13.16 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 429.9 437.2 7.3 4.2 8.67 8.67 FWZ_4 N103-6839W4 289.0 311.8 22.8 NA 4.07 4.07 New Basalt



Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (35 g/t Au) Name Zone N103-6839W4 289.0 290.0 1.0 4.90 4.90 HWB N103-6839W4 290.0 291.0 1.0 2.82 2.82 HWB N103-6839W4 291.0 292.0 1.0 4.45 4.45 HWB N103-6839W4 292.0 293.0 1.0 0.91 0.91 HWB N103-6839W4 293.0 294.0 1.0 1.78 1.78 HWB N103-6839W4 294.0 294.8 0.8 1.03 1.03 HWB N103-6839W4 294.8 295.6 0.8 1.36 1.36 HWB N103-6839W4 295.6 296.4 0.8 2.09 2.09 HWB N103-6839W4 296.4 297.2 0.8 4.31 4.31 HWB N103-6839W4 297.2 298.0 0.8 7.84 7.84 HWB N103-6839W4 298.0 298.8 0.8 0.76 0.76 HWB N103-6839W4 298.8 299.8 1.0 2.61 2.61 HWB N103-6839W4 299.8 300.8 1.0 2.30 2.30 HWB N103-6839W4 300.8 301.8 1.0 1.00 1.00 HWB N103-6839W4 301.8 302.8 1.0 2.33 2.33 HWB N103-6839W4 302.8 303.8 1.0 0.73 0.73 HWB N103-6839W4 303.8 304.8 1.0 3.91 3.91 HWB N103-6839W4 304.8 305.8 1.0 9.17 9.17 HWB N103-6839W4 305.8 306.8 1.0 16.40 16.40 HWB N103-6839W4 306.8 307.8 1.0 5.20 5.20 HWB N103-6839W4 307.8 308.8 1.0 4.01 4.01 HWB N103-6839W4 308.8 309.8 1.0 1.70 1.70 HWB N103-6839W4 309.8 310.8 1.0 0.85 0.85 HWB N103-6839W4 310.8 311.8 1.0 13.70 13.70 HWB Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N103-6839W4 362.6 363.5 0.9 30.70 30.70 A Zone N103-6839W4 363.5 364.4 0.9 13.05 13.05 A Zone N103-6839W4 364.4 365.3 0.9 9.62 9.62 A Zone N103-6839W4 365.3 366.2 0.9 472.00 90.00 A Zone N103-6839W4 366.2 367.2 1.0 0.31 0.31 A Zone N103-6839W4 367.2 368.1 0.9 1.16 1.16 A Zone N103-6839W4 368.1 369.2 1.1 2.34 2.34 A Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N103-6839W4 378.9 380.2 1.3 5.48 5.48 A1 Zone N103-6839W4 380.2 381.0 0.8 7.76 7.76 A1 Zone N103-6839W4 381.0 382.0 1.0 6.86 6.86 A1 Zone N103-6839W4 382.0 383.0 1.0 5.62 5.62 A1 Zone N103-6839W4 383.0 383.9 0.9 5.27 5.27 A1 Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N103-6839W6 381.3 382.3 1.0 3.88 3.88 A Zone N103-6839W6 382.3 383.3 1.0 0.18 0.18 A Zone N103-6839W6 383.3 384.3 1.0 0.05 0.05 A Zone N103-6839W6 384.3 385.3 1.0 0.14 0.14 A Zone N103-6839W6 385.3 386.3 1.0 0.25 0.25 A Zone N103-6839W6 386.3 387.3 1.0 22.40 22.40 A Zone N103-6839W6 387.3 388.3 1.0 1.20 1.20 A Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N103-6840W4 313.5 315.0 1.5 1.28 1.28 A Zone N103-6840W4 315.0 316.0 1.0 0.63 0.63 A Zone N103-6840W4 316.0 317.0 1.0 0.47 0.47 A Zone N103-6840W4 317.0 318.0 1.0 4.49 4.49 A Zone N103-6840W4 318.0 318.9 0.9 108.50 90.00 A Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N103-6840W5 385.0 386.0 1.0 8.39 8.39 A Zone N103-6840W5 386.0 387.0 1.0 46.70 46.70 A Zone N103-6840W5 387.0 388.0 1.0 54.90 54.90 A Zone N103-6840W5 388.0 389.0 1.0 7.38 7.38 A Zone N103-6840W5 389.0 390.0 1.0 1.08 1.08 A Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N103-6840W6 289 290 1.0 0.62 0.62 A Zone N103-6840W6 290 291 1.0 5.54 5.54 A Zone N103-6840W6 291 292 1.0 98.00 90.00 A Zone N103-6840W6 292 293 1.0 3.20 3.20 A Zone N103-6840W6 293 294 1.0 0.26 0.26 A Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861 321 323 1.5 0.56 0.56 BZA_1 N112-6861 323 324 1.5 0.03 0.03 BZA_1 N112-6861 324 326 1.5 0.16 0.16 BZA_1 N112-6861 326 327 1.5 0.43 0.43 BZA_1 N112-6861 327 329 1.5 18.4 18.4 BZA_1 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861 382.8 384.3 1.5 2.59 2.59 A2 Zone N112-6861 384.3 385.3 1.0 3.67 3.67 A2 Zone N112-6861 385.3 386.2 0.9 1.40 1.40 A2 Zone N112-6861 386.2 387.3 1.1 15.35 15.35 A2 Zone N112-6861 387.3 388.3 1.0 0.20 0.20 A2 Zone N112-6861 388.3 389.3 1.0 0.14 0.14 A2 Zone N112-6861 389.3 390.3 1.0 2.10 2.10 A2 Zone N112-6861 390.3 391.3 1.0 6.28 6.28 A2 Zone N112-6861 391.3 392.3 1.0 0.49 0.49 A2 Zone N112-6861 392.3 393.3 1.0 0.48 0.48 A2 Zone N112-6861 393.3 394.3 1.0 0.05 0.05 A2 Zone N112-6861 394.3 395.2 0.9 0.07 0.07 A2 Zone N112-6861 395.2 396.1 0.9 5.69 5.69 A2 Zone N112-6861 396.1 397.1 1.0 6.23 6.23 A2 Zone N112-6861 397.1 398.0 0.9 0.31 0.31 A2 Zone N112-6861 398.0 398.7 0.7 78.30 78.30 A2 Zone N112-6861 398.7 399.7 1.0 0.54 0.54 A2 Zone N112-6861 399.7 400.7 1.0 4.10 4.10 A2 Zone N112-6861 400.7 401.7 1.0 2.36 2.36 A2 Zone N112-6861 401.7 402.7 1.0 6.98 6.98 A2 Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861 408.7 409.7 1.0 8.90 8.90 FWZ_1 N112-6861 409.7 410.7 1.0 4.08 4.08 FWZ_1 N112-6861 410.7 411.7 1.0 1.96 1.96 FWZ_1 N112-6861 411.7 413.1 1.4 3.91 3.91 FWZ_1 N112-6861 413.1 414.0 0.9 1.00 1.00 FWZ_1 N112-6861 414.0 415.0 1.0 0.77 0.77 FWZ_1 N112-6861 415.0 416.0 1.0 0.57 0.57 FWZ_1 N112-6861 416.0 417.0 1.0 0.84 0.84 FWZ_1 N112-6861 417.0 418.0 1.0 1.30 1.30 FWZ_1 N112-6861 418.0 419.0 1.0 0.69 0.69 FWZ_1 N112-6861 419.0 420.0 1.0 0.52 0.52 FWZ_1 N112-6861 420.0 420.8 0.8 1.19 1.19 FWZ_1 N112-6861 420.8 422.0 1.2 1.16 1.16 FWZ_1 N112-6861 422.0 423.0 1.0 0.07 0.07 FWZ_1 N112-6861 423.0 424.0 1.0 0.02 0.02 FWZ_1 N112-6861 424.0 425.0 1.0 82.70 82.70 FWZ_1 N112-6861 425.0 426.0 1.0 31.90 31.90 FWZ_1 N112-6861 426.0 427.0 1.0 3.52 3.52 FWZ_1 N112-6861 427.0 428.0 1.0 3.38 3.38 FWZ_1 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861 429.4 430.4 1.0 4.66 4.66 FWZ_2 N112-6861 430.4 431.6 1.2 504.00 90.00 FWZ_2 N112-6861 431.6 432.6 1.0 29.20 29.20 FWZ_2 N112-6861 432.6 433.6 1.0 89.00 89.00 FWZ_2 N112-6861 433.6 434.5 0.9 0.22 0.22 FWZ_2 N112-6861 434.5 436.0 1.5 0.13 0.13 FWZ_2 N112-6861 436.0 437.5 1.5 0.08 0.08 FWZ_2 N112-6861 437.5 439.0 1.5 0.02 0.02 FWZ_2 N112-6861 439.0 440.5 1.5 0.02 0.02 FWZ_2 N112-6861 440.5 442.0 1.5 0.05 0.05 FWZ_2 N112-6861 442.0 442.3 0.3 0.02 0.02 FWZ_2 N112-6861 442.3 444.3 2.0 0.13 0.13 FWZ_2 N112-6861 444.3 445.0 0.7 0.84 0.84 FWZ_2 N112-6861 445.0 445.7 0.7 0.37 0.37 FWZ_2 N112-6861 445.7 447.2 1.5 0.12 0.12 FWZ_2 N112-6861 447.2 448.2 1.0 0.03 0.03 FWZ_2 N112-6861 448.2 449.4 1.2 0.02 0.02 FWZ_2 N112-6861 449.4 450.2 0.8 0.01 0.01 FWZ_2 N112-6861 450.2 451.2 1.0 2.94 2.94 FWZ_2 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (35 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861W1 177 178 1.0 1.54 1.54 BZA_1 N112-6861W1 178 179 1.0 0.99 0.99 BZA_1 N112-6861W1 179 180 0.8 0.44 0.44 BZA_1 N112-6861W1 180 181 1.0 55.40 35.00 BZA_1 N112-6861W1 181 182 0.8 1.25 1.25 BZA_1 N112-6861W1 182 182 0.8 1.80 1.80 BZA_1 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861W1 232.5 233.5 1.0 5.90 5.90 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 233.5 234.5 1.0 1.26 1.26 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 234.5 235.4 0.9 1.80 1.80 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 235.4 236.3 0.9 0.23 0.23 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 236.3 237.2 0.9 0.31 0.31 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 237.2 238.1 0.9 0.30 0.30 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 238.1 239.0 0.9 0.83 0.83 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 239.0 239.9 0.9 0.15 0.15 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 239.9 240.8 0.9 2.44 2.44 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 240.8 241.7 0.9 0.26 0.26 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 241.7 242.8 1.1 2.11 2.11 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 242.8 243.9 1.1 1.72 1.72 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 243.9 245.0 1.1 0.34 0.34 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 245.0 246.0 1.0 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 246.0 247.0 1.0 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 247.0 248.0 1.0 0.02 0.02 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 248.0 249.0 1.0 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 249.0 250.0 1.0 0.66 0.66 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 250.0 251.0 1.0 95.40 90.00 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 251.0 252.0 1.0 0.94 0.94 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 252.0 253.0 1.0 0.07 0.07 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 253.0 254.0 1.0 0.45 0.45 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 254.0 255.0 1.0 4.35 4.35 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 255.0 256.0 1.0 2.91 2.91 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 256.0 257.0 1.0 1.07 1.07 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 257.0 258.0 1.0 0.23 0.23 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 258.0 259.0 1.0 0.70 0.70 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 259.0 260.0 1.0 5.52 5.52 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 260.0 261.0 1.0 0.98 0.98 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 261.0 262.0 1.0 1.42 1.42 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 262.0 263.0 1.0 0.64 0.64 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 263.0 264.0 1.0 1.14 1.14 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 264.0 265.0 1.0 15.60 15.60 A1 Zone N112-6861W1 265.0 266.0 1.0 63.00 63.00 A1 Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861W1 287.5 289.0 1.5 8.05 8.05 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 289.0 290.5 1.5 20.00 20.00 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 290.5 291.2 0.7 1.51 1.51 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 291.2 292.2 1.0 0.98 0.98 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 292.2 292.8 0.6 2.98 2.98 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 292.8 294.3 1.5 0.14 0.14 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 294.3 295.8 1.5 0.05 0.05 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 295.8 297.3 1.5 0.02 0.02 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 297.3 298.8 1.5 2.16 2.16 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 298.8 300.3 1.5 2.56 2.56 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 300.3 301.8 1.5 0.56 0.56 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 301.8 303.0 1.2 0.85 0.85 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 303.0 304.0 1.0 1.67 1.67 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 304.0 305.0 1.0 2.82 2.82 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 305.0 306.0 1.0 1.46 1.46 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 306.0 307.0 1.0 4.35 4.35 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 307.0 308.0 1.0 8.50 8.50 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 308.0 309.0 1.0 2.53 2.53 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 309.0 310.0 1.0 6.76 6.76 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 310.0 311.0 1.0 2.62 2.62 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 311.0 312.0 1.0 2.11 2.11 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 312.0 313.0 1.0 0.31 0.31 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 313.0 314.0 1.0 5.71 5.71 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 314.0 315.0 1.0 2.71 2.71 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 315.0 316.1 1.1 0.66 0.66 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 316.1 317.2 1.1 0.25 0.25 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 317.2 318.7 1.5 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 318.7 320.2 1.5 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 320.2 321.2 1.0 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 321.2 322.1 0.9 6.51 6.51 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 322.1 323.2 1.1 3.46 3.46 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 323.2 324.2 1.0 1.06 1.06 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 324.2 325.2 1.0 5.40 5.40 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 325.2 326.2 1.0 0.25 0.25 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 326.2 327.2 1.0 2.65 2.65 A2 Zone N112-6861W1 327.2 328.5 1.3 15.95 15.95 A2 Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861W1 397.0 398.0 1.0 3.75 3.75 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 398.0 399.0 1.0 0.66 0.66 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 399.0 400.0 1.0 1.49 1.49 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 400.0 401.0 1.0 1.12 1.12 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 401.0 402.1 1.1 0.15 0.15 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 402.1 403.0 0.9 0.08 0.08 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 403.0 404.0 1.0 0.98 0.98 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 404.0 405.0 1.0 17.05 17.05 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 405.0 406.0 1.0 2.12 2.12 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 406.0 407.0 1.0 12.20 12.20 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 407.0 408.0 1.0 44.30 44.30 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 408.0 409.0 1.0 58.30 58.30 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 409.0 410.0 1.0 13.25 13.25 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 410.0 411.0 1.0 28.50 28.50 FWZ_3 N112-6861W1 411.0 411.7 0.7 13.50 13.50 FWZ_3 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861W1 429.0 429.9 0.9 0.61 0.61 FWZ_4 N112-6861W1 429.9 430.5 0.6 80.50 80.50 FWZ_4 N112-6861W1 430.5 431.2 0.7 0.09 0.09 FWZ_4 N112-6861W1 431.2 432.2 1.0 0.29 0.29 FWZ_4 N112-6861W1 432.2 433.2 1.0 2.41 2.41 FWZ_4 N112-6861W1 433.2 434.2 1.0 0.39 0.39 FWZ_4 N112-6861W1 434.2 435.2 1.0 8.28 8.28 FWZ_4 N112-6861W1 435.2 436.2 1.0 2.63 2.63 FWZ_4 N112-6861W1 436.2 437.2 1.0 0.96 0.96 FWZ_4 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861W2 161.8 162.7 0.9 3.27 3.27 A Zone N112-6861W2 162.7 163.5 0.8 3.95 3.95 A Zone N112-6861W2 163.5 165.0 1.5 0.70 0.70 A Zone N112-6861W2 165.0 166.5 1.5 13.55 13.55 A Zone N112-6861W2 166.5 167.5 1.0 12.30 12.30 A Zone N112-6861W2 167.5 168.5 1.0 4.50 4.50 A Zone N112-6861W2 168.5 169.5 1.0 4.31 4.31 A Zone N112-6861W2 169.5 170.5 1.0 4.70 4.70 A Zone N112-6861W2 170.5 171.5 1.0 2.19 2.19 A Zone N112-6861W2 171.5 172.5 1.0 9.39 9.39 A Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861W2 182.5 183.5 1.0 5.54 5.54 A1 Zone N112-6861W2 183.5 185.0 1.5 6.04 6.04 A1 Zone N112-6861W2 185.0 186.0 1.0 0.13 0.13 A1 Zone N112-6861W2 186.0 186.9 0.9 0.29 0.29 A1 Zone N112-6861W2 186.9 188.3 1.4 168.00 90.00 A1 Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Lenght (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone N112-6861W2 252.0 253.0 1.0 1.92 1.92 FWZ_1 N112-6861W2 253.0 254.0 1.0 0.81 0.81 FWZ_1 N112-6861W2 254.0 255.0 1.0 374.00 90.00 FWZ_1 N112-6861W2 255.0 256.0 1.0 2.14 2.14 FWZ_1 N112-6861W2 256.0 256.9 0.9 0.63 0.63 FWZ_1





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f1935af-e36d-431e-a408-69f858ae48fa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0090700a-e658-4923-96db-2497fd025638





PDF available:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd7bc663-1636-4e4f-85e7-aa1e92490f4a