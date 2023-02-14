Quantum Energy Partners Appoints Sharmin Beacco as Chief Compliance Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”), a leading provider of capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, today announced that Sharmin Beacco has joined the firm as Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Ms. Beacco will be responsible for managing Quantum’s compliance program.



Charles Baillie, Co-President and Partner of Quantum Energy Partners, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Sharmin to lead our compliance operations. With nearly three decades of experience in investment management compliance, Sharmin will be a valuable addition to our team as she strengthens our existing compliance functions and processes. Her appointment follows a series of strategic new hires and promotions over the last year, and together we are well-positioned to expand our platform to meet the strong demand we see in the market.”

Prior to joining Quantum, Ms. Beacco served as Chief Compliance Officer at TGM Associates LP, a New York-based asset manager, where she was responsible for building, implementing and continually enhancing all elements of the firm’s compliance program. Before TGM Associates, Ms. Beacco was a Senior Principal Consultant at ACA Compliance Group, a leading investment management compliance consulting firm, where she provided comprehensive regulatory consulting services to a portfolio of clients. Previously, Ms. Beacco spent more than 16 years at Deutsche Bank in its wealth management and investment compliance functions, responsible for providing compliance support to the Alternatives and Real Assets (now DWS Americas) business in her final role as Vice President.

Ms. Beacco added, “Quantum has established itself as one of the most knowledgeable and capable long-term investors in the alternatives space, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with this remarkable team. As the energy transition unfolds and companies grapple with an increasingly complex compliance environment, I look forward to leveraging my expertise to support the team’s efforts to advance today’s energy for tomorrow’s sustainable world.”

Ms. Beacco received a B.A. in Business Administration and an M.B.A in Accounting from Baruch College. Ms. Beacco began her career as a Senior Compliance Examiner with the Securities and Exchange Commission, where she spent more than six years leading examinations of the investment, financial and the management functions of investment companies and investment advisers to ensure compliance with the IC and IA Acts.

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum is a leading provider of private equity, credit, and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $20 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit quantumep.com.

