IPG Photonics Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Continued Growth in E-mobility, Renewable Energy and Medical

Inventory Related Charges, Impairment of Long-Lived Assets and Restructuring Charges Impact Operating Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (Nasdaq: IPGP) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 333.5 $ 364.5 (8)% $ 1,429.5 $ 1,460.9 (2 )% Gross margin 18.2 % 45.5 % 38.9 % 47.7 % Operating (loss) income $ (88.5 ) $ 84.8 NM $ 169.5 $ 367.9 (54 )% Operating margin (26.5 )% 23.3 % 11.9 % 25.2 % Net (loss) income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ (92.9 ) $ 65.1 NM $ 109.9 $ 278.4 (61 )% Earnings (loss) per diluted share (1) $ (1.91 ) $ 1.21 NM $ 2.16 $ 5.16 (58 )%

(1)Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.08 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Refer to supplemental schedule of non-GAAP measures for reconciliation details.

NM - not meaningful.

Management Comments

"Our strategy to diversify revenue and capitalize on macro trends, such as e-mobility, helped to drive revenue this year with a record demand for our products in EVs and medical applications. We reached a significant milestone as revenue from welding applications surpassed high power cutting, powered by greater laser penetration into battery manufacturing, industrial welding and handheld welding applications," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "During a year affected by lingering pandemic impacts, geopolitical conflict, inflation and a strong U.S. dollar, we successfully navigated through supply chain challenges, met customer delivery requirements, significantly reduced our reliance on Russian operations and positioned IPG for future growth and success. In light of the impact of sanctions on our Russian operations, we initiated a review and incurred various charges that significantly impacted reported operating results in the fourth quarter."

Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue of $334 million decreased 8% year over year, including $25 million from foreign currency translation which reduced revenue growth by approximately 7% due to the strong U.S. dollar. Business divestitures reduced revenue growth by close to 2%. Materials processing sales accounted for 89% of total revenue and decreased 6% year over year with higher sales in welding and solar cell applications offset by lower revenue in cutting applications in China and Europe. Sales into Other applications declined 23% year over year, with growth in medical offset by lower revenue in advanced applications and the divestiture of the telecom transmission product lines. Emerging growth products sales accounted for 46% of total revenue.

Revenue in high power continuous wave (CW) lasers declined 13% year over year due to lower demand in high power cutting applications, which was partially offset by strong growth in welding. Sales of pulsed lasers declined 9% compared with the prior year due to lower demand in cutting and marking applications, partially offset by growth in solar cell manufacturing. By region, sales decreased 3% in North America, 21% in Europe, and 15% in China on a year-over-year basis. Sales increased 2% in Japan.

Loss per diluted share was $1.91 and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.08. Inventory related charges and impairment of long-lived assets in Russia reduced operating income by $74 million and $79 million and reduced diluted EPS by $1.21 and $1.30, respectively. Restructuring charges primarily related to our Russian operations reduced operating income by $10 million and EPS by $0.16. Foreign exchange transaction gains and the gain on sale of assets, primarily related to the disposal of the Company's aircraft, increased operating income by $7 million and $10 million and increased diluted EPS by $0.12 and $0.16, respectively. Further, discrete income tax adjustments, primarily related to a valuation allowance against Russian deferred tax assets, reduced net income by $29 million and diluted EPS by $0.60. During the fourth quarter, IPG generated $42 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $26 million and IPG returned $117 million to stockholders via share repurchases in the quarter.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

Total backlog was $811 million, which was a record level for IPG, and consisted of $501 million of orders with firm shipment dates and $310 million of frame agreements. Total backlog increased by 11%, driven by a 28% increase in frame agreements and 3% increase in orders with firm shipment dates. Fourth quarter book-to-bill was slightly below 1.

"Last year, we took decisive actions to position IPG for future success, including focusing on emerging products, disposing of non-core business and assets, and building production capabilities. Strong bookings in e-mobility and welding applications across major geographies give us reason to be optimistic in the face of macroeconomic challenges expected to persist into 2023," continued Dr. Scherbakov. "IPG's performance in 2022 is a tribute to the dedicated team of employees and partners throughout the world. We are proud of their efforts overcoming supply chain constraints and a complex regulatory environment to deliver products to our customers."

For the first quarter of 2023, IPG expects revenue of $310 million to $340 million. The Company expects the first quarter tax rate to be approximately 26%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.90 to $1.20. The first quarter guidance range is reduced by approximately $9 million due to foreign currency headwinds that are related to the current strength of the U.S. dollar as compared to the first quarter of 2022.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, trade policy changes and trade restrictions with Russia, the COVID-19 pandemic, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, currency fluctuations and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar of Euro 0.93, Russian ruble 70, Japanese yen 131 and Chinese yuan 6.96, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Data Workbook and Earnings Call Presentation available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 333,539 $ 364,467 $ 1,429,547 $ 1,460,860 Cost of sales 272,715 198,462 874,134 764,462 Gross profit 60,824 166,005 555,413 696,398 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 17,876 19,416 76,643 78,180 Research and development 26,620 36,766 116,114 139,573 General and administrative 33,365 32,167 131,253 125,882 Gain on divestiture and sale of asset (10,098 ) — (31,846 ) — Impairment of long-lived assets 79,030 — 79,949 — Other restructuring charges 9,697 — 9,697 — (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (7,186 ) (7,147 ) 4,103 (15,120 ) Total operating expenses 149,304 81,202 385,913 328,515 Operating (loss) income (88,480 ) 84,803 169,500 367,883 Other income (expense), net: Interest income (expense), net 7,888 (649 ) 12,620 (1,839 ) Other income, net 548 367 1,231 437 Total other income (expense) 8,436 (282 ) 13,851 (1,402 ) (Loss) income before provision of income taxes (80,044 ) 84,521 183,351 366,481 Provision for income taxes 12,851 19,253 72,589 88,615 Net (loss) income (92,895 ) 65,268 110,762 277,866 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests — 181 853 (550 ) Net (loss) income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ (92,895 ) $ 65,087 $ 109,909 $ 278,416 Net (loss) income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per share: Basic $ (1.91 ) $ 1.22 $ 2.17 $ 5.21 Diluted $ (1.91 ) $ 1.21 $ 2.16 $ 5.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,720 53,222 50,761 53,410 Diluted 48,720 53,626 50,925 53,930





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands, except share and

per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 698,209 $ 709,105 Short-term investments 479,374 805,400 Accounts receivable, net 211,347 262,121 Inventories 509,363 460,747 Prepaid income taxes 40,934 36,990 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,047 73,320 Total current assets 1,986,274 2,347,683 Deferred income taxes, net 75,152 47,761 Goodwill 38,325 38,609 Intangible assets, net 34,120 52,678 Property, plant and equipment, net 580,561 635,302 Other assets 28,848 48,507 Total assets $ 2,743,280 $ 3,170,540 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 16,031 $ 18,126 Accounts payable 46,233 55,839 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 202,764 230,826 Income taxes payable 9,618 8,642 Total current liabilities 274,646 313,433 Other long-term liabilities and deferred income taxes 83,274 93,855 Long-term debt, net of current portion — 16,031 Total liabilities 357,920 423,319 Commitments and contingencies IPG Photonics Corporation equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 56,017,672 and 48,138,257 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2022; 55,788,246 and 53,010,265 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2021. 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost, 7,879,415 and 2,777,981 shares held at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (938,009 ) (438,503 ) Additional paid-in capital 951,371 908,423 Retained earnings 2,576,516 2,466,607 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (204,524 ) (189,951 ) Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity 2,385,360 2,746,582 Non-controlling interests — 639 Total equity 2,385,360 2,747,221 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,743,280 $ 3,170,540





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 110,762 $ 277,866 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 90,564 96,330 Impairment of long-lived assets 79,949 — Provisions for inventory, warranty & bad debt 153,652 68,441 Gain on divestiture and sale of asset (31,846 ) — Other 11,789 31,037 Changes in assets and liabilities that used cash, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and accounts payable 21,926 28,906 Inventories (189,013 ) (149,754 ) Other (35,134 ) 36,874 Net cash provided by operating activities 212,649 389,700 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment (110,141 ) (123,108 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 26,862 1,409 Purchases of short-term investments (1,117,022 ) (1,940,605 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 1,446,355 1,647,537 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,000 ) — Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash sold 52,941 — Other (43 ) (1,515 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 296,952 (416,282 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term borrowings (18,126 ) (3,810 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 5,583 16,258 Purchase of treasury stock, at cost (499,506 ) (134,889 ) Payment of purchase price holdback from business combination — (2,625 ) Purchase of non-controlling interests (2,500 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (514,549 ) (125,066 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (5,948 ) (17,800 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,896 ) (169,448 ) Cash and cash equivalents — Beginning of period 709,105 878,553 Cash and cash equivalents — End of period $ 698,209 $ 709,105 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,214 $ 2,714 Cash paid for income taxes $ 113,200 $ 62,998





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Amortization of intangible assets: Cost of sales $ 608 $ 1,200 $ 3,632 $ 4,843 Sales and marketing 1,469 1,840 6,822 7,584 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 2,077 $ 3,040 $ 10,454 $ 12,427





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Cost of sales $ 2,507 $ 2,910 $ 11,741 $ 11,245 Sales and marketing 1,180 669 4,889 4,320 Research and development 1,696 2,478 7,585 9,533 General and administrative 3,750 3,329 14,120 12,883 Total stock-based compensation 9,133 9,386 38,335 37,981 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (1,982 ) (1,969 ) (8,261 ) (8,071 ) Net stock-based compensation $ 7,151 $ 7,417 $ 30,074 $ 29,910





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Excess tax (detriment) benefit on stock-based compensation $ (478 ) $ 441 $ (2,732 ) $ 6,641





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except percentages) Gross Margin Gross profit $ 60,824 18.2 % Add: Inventory provision and related charges 74,055 Adjusted gross profit $ 134,879 40.4 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Before Tax Tax Impact After Tax Per Diluted Share Net (loss) income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation and diluted EPS $ (92,895 ) $ (1.91 ) Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income: Inventory provision and related charges $ 74,055 $ (14,811 ) 59,244 1.21 Long-lived asset impairment 79,030 (15,806 ) 63,224 1.30 Other restructuring charges 9,697 (2,031 ) 7,666 0.16 Gain on divestiture and sale of asset (10,098 ) 2,322 (7,776 ) (0.16 ) Gain on foreign exchange (7,186 ) 953 (6,233 ) (0.12 ) Discrete tax impacts 29,490 29,490 0.60 Total adjustments $ 145,498 $ 117 $ 145,615 $ 2.99 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS $ 52,720 $ 1.08



