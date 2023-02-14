NUMERATOR MONTHLY RETAIL SALES REPORT: JANUARY PROJECTED RETAIL SALES UP 1.3% VERSUS DECEMBER*

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Numerator Retail Sales Report, projected retail sales (excluding motor vehicle & parts, gasoline, miscellaneous retailers, and food services & drinking places) were $393 billion in January 2023, up 1.3% from the previous month and up 4.2% compared with January 2022 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Numerator, a data and technology company providing insights into consumer behavior, has released its monthly Numerator Retail Sales Report, an advance projection of the US Census Bureau’s monthly retail and food services sales report. For this month, Numerator is reporting its headline retail sales number excluding food services & drinking places because of unusually mild weather that likely contributed to stronger than normal sales for food services & drinking places (up 9.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis compared with December 2022 and up 27.5% compared with January 2022). Both Numerator and the US Census Bureau adjust for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes.

In January 2023, the sectors showing declines in retail sales from the prior month were food & beverage stores and clothing & clothing accessories stores. The sectors showing increases in retail sales from the prior month were furniture & home furnishing stores; electronics & appliance stores; building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers; health & personal care stores; sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & book stores; general merchandise stores; and food services & drinking places. Projected sales for non-store retailers were essentially unchanged between December 2022 and January 2023 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The Numerator Retail Sales Report is produced and published by Numerator under the leadership of Numerator Chief Economist, Leo Feler. The report uses Numerator’s first-party and real-time consumer data, aligned with the methodology the US Census Bureau uses for its Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report.

* Projected sales excluding motor vehicle & parts, gasoline, miscellaneous retail, and food & beverage stores

ABOUT THE NUMERATOR RETAIL SALES REPORT

The Numerator Retail Sales Report is a monthly report on retail and food services sales, by Kind of Business, derived from Numerator’s first-party and real-time consumer data. Numerator is a leading provider of single-sourced, unbiased, and first-party consumer data in the US that is widely used by leading CPG brands, retailers, Wall Street, and media to gain insights into consumer behavior and economic dynamics.

For the Numerator Retail Sales Report, Numerator processes its data according to the methodology used by the US Census Bureau to create its Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report, published around the middle of each month. The Numerator Retail Sales Report is not necessarily representative of how Numerator conducts its own in-platform reporting for retail sales; rather, it is constructed to match the US Census Bureau’s report.

The Numerator Retail Sales Report provides a continually improving advance projection of retail and food services sales. Each month, Numerator obtains additional information on how closely its advance estimates match the US Census Bureau’s report, and it adjusts the model accordingly to improve accuracy for future reports.

ABOUT NUMERATOR

Numerator is a data and technology company bringing speed and scale to consumer research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide insights into consumer behavior. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Numerator has over 2,000 employees worldwide, and 80 of the top 100 CPG brands are Numerator clients.

