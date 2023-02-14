PLM Increases Product Visibility with Ask Kodiak

Milwaukee, WI., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced that Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) has selected Ask Kodiak to automate appetite communications to the largest network of independent insurance brokers and producers. Ask Kodiak will enable the niche carrier to actively market its products directly in agency-facing systems, enabling a digital experience for its producer partners and increasing visibility for PLM’s products.

“Since we operate without agency appointments or premium commitments at PLM, we want to be seen and known by all producers as a carrier with interest in all lumber and building material-related risks,” said Lindsey DiGangi, Assistant Vice President of Marketing, Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual. “Ask Kodiak is exactly the digital tool we need to ensure that we appear in appetite results as soon as producers search available markets for their wood risks.”

Through an online search tool, and APIs into many leading agency systems, Ask Kodiak enables producers to instantly identify carrier appetite when searching for markets to submit new and renewal business. The application enables producers to reduce dependency on traditional, time-consuming methods of identifying appetite, such as reviewing risk guides, visiting websites, or relying on historical agent experience. Agencies can build new business opportunities with appointed carriers and increase visibility into additional prospective carrier and MGA partners based on lines of business and products.

“As more carriers are adopting technology to automate appetite communications, it allows retail brokers and carriers to leave behind manual, time-consuming processes for simpler digital workflows,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. "What’s great about technologies like Ask Kodiak is it enables niche carriers like PLM to be accessible within the insurance community and reach more insurance producers and expand their distribution pipeline, creating more new and renewal business.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

About Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) (www.plmins.com) is a nationally recognized property and casualty insurance carrier serving the lumber, woodworking and building materials industries. Backed by 125+ years of experience, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company protects over 5,000 businesses nationwide with property, general liability, inland marine, business automobile, commercial excess liability and equipment breakdown coverages.