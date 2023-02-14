Norton Rose Fulbright reelects Jeff Cody as US Managing Partner

Houston, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced today the reelection of Jeff Cody as US Managing Partner for a second four-year term, effective January 1, 2024. Jeff will continue to lead the law firm’s US management team as well as oversee US operations and strategy. He will also serve as Chair of its US Management Committee and US Partnership Committee.

Cody, whose first term as US Managing Partner started on January 1, 2020, said:

“Being reelected by my partners is a tremendous honor. I’m grateful for the trust and confidence they have in me as well as our management team. While we have accomplished a great deal over the last three-plus years, I look forward to continuing to build our people-first culture within the firm where we value authenticity, collaboration, client service and an unmatched commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

This past week, Norton Rose Fulbright was named one of the “Top Workplaces” in the US for the second-straight year by Energage, which bases this recognition on personnel feedback. Named “Energy Practice Group of the Year” last month by Law360, the firm’s global renewable energy deal volume led all law firms in 2022, with 77 transactions totaling more than $14.5 billion in value.

The firm also received the “Innovations in Diversity and Inclusion” Award at Legalweek’s 2022 Leaders in Tech Law Awards in March. This diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) honor came after the July 2020 formation of the firm’s US Racial Equity Council, a committee comprised of partners, non-partner lawyers and business services personnel with the mission of improving the experience of Black personnel throughout the firm.

Shauna Clark, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Chair, said:

“Jeff has made an extremely positive impact as our firm’s US leader over the last three years, enhancing our firm’s culture, implementing DEI initiatives and attracting more than 50 lateral partners. He gives his all on a daily basis, which is truly inspiring, and his leadership will continue to benefit this firm and our clients moving forward.”

Based in Dallas, Cody earned his JD from the University of Houston Law Center and his BA from the University of Oklahoma.

