Mineralys Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 13,800,000 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,800,000 additional shares, at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $220.8 million. Mineralys’ common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “MLYS.”



BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on February 9, 2023. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc. Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, via telephone at (800) 294-1322 or via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, via telephone at (415) 364-2720 or via email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

About Mineralys

Mineralys is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys is initially developing for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

